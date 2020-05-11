Webinar for national coaches' mental health launched

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission has launched an online discussion for all national team coaches in a mission to assure the health stability of the people behind every triumphant Filipino athlete amid these trying times.

The PSC has tackled mental health as it first topic from a series of webinars to be conducted in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by the Sports Psychology Unit, coaches from all sports and disciplines participated in an online seminar called “Keeping Mental Health In-Check: How to Deal Better with the Pandemic.”

Dr. Cely D. Magpantay and Dr. Rodel Canlas co-anchored the online discussion backed by PAGCOR, Milo and Pocari Sweat.

The webinar aimed to keep the coaches afloat amid the possibilities of undergoing different pandemic impacts like stress, fear, trauma, depression and anxiety.

“This is the best platform for the PSC to make sure that our national team coaches and athletes are mentally healthy during these challenging days,” said PSC Chairman William Ramirez.

“I worry about our athletes and coaches so I have been really pushing our medical team to actively monitor and assist them through the means that are available to us in this ECQ.”

Other webinar topics are to be hosted by PSC while all sports events in the country endure an indefinite hiatus.