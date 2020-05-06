Spurs' Popovich leads FIBA's online coaching clinic

MANILA, Philippines – Aspiring and pro-mentors from around the world get a rare chance to learn from the best as the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) launched a legendary clinic featuring the crème of the crop from the World Association of Basketball Coaches (WABC).

With a bevy of distinguished Olympic and World Cup national team, Euroleague and NBA coaches, Team USA and San Antonio Spurs chief Gregg Popovich tactician banners the 20-mentor clinic that started streaming Wednesday on FIBA official YouTube and Facebook accounts.

The world basketball governing body will make the clinics available online in the next 25 weeks until July as the sporting world continues to endure an indefinite hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Olimpia Milano coach Ettore Mesina from the Italian basketball League was the first to share his knowledge Wednesday about "Spacing and Timing".

Popovich, a five-time NBA champion coach and set to takeover Team USA in the now-postponed Olympics, will follow suit Thursday to discuss the famed and successful “Spurs Philosophy System Basics”, capping off Week 1 of WABC’s clinic.

It will continue next Wednesday featuring Spain women’s mentor Lucas Mondelo and Serbia national team Igor Kokoskov, who are set to tackle “1-3-1 Zone-Defense” and “Single Tag Offense and Defense”, respectively.

Also joining the coaching fray in the next three months are former Canada women’s coach Allison McNeil (Players’ Decision Making), Golden State assistant Ron Adams (Warriors’ Cutting Drills and Transition Defense), Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown (Cutthroat Defense Drill) and 2019 FIBA World Cup champion coach from Spain Sergio Scariolo (Defensive Transition).

Team USA juniors’ coach Don Showalter (Half-Court Offense), Real Madrid’s Pablo Laso (Offensive Tendencies in European Basketball), Kentucky’s John Callipari (Modern Basketball), ex-Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson (Defensive Principles) and Japan B. League’s Paul Henare (Ball Screen Offense) are also in.

Capping off the clinic in June and July are Chicago Bulls’ Jim Boylen (Team Defense), NBL’s Andrej Lemanis (Transition Defense), Congo coach and Toronto Raptors deputy Patrick Mutombo (Passing and Catching the Ball), Dallas Mavericks’ Rick Carlisle (Shooting) and CBA’s Juan Orenga (Inside Shooting).

Australia player and coach development head and WABC President Patrick Hunt will also preside the clinic on "Screening the Zone Defense and Motion Offense with No Screens".

“I hope that these Feature Selection of Coaching Clinics will not only assist to further coaching expertise but are also offered as a gesture of support during these challenging times. The WABC is with you all,” he said.