Australian Open Girls Doubles champion Alex Eala (L) and her brother Miko are currently quarantined in Spain in the Rafael Nadal Academy.
Facebook/Riza Maniego Eala
Eala siblings safe and sound in coronavirus-stricken Spain
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine tennis phenom Alex Eala and her older brother Miko are staying safe in novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-hit Spain.

The Eala siblings, scholars in the Rafael Nadal Academy (RNA) in Manacor, Spain, were forced into lockdown following the spread of the virus across the country.

Philstar.com spoke to Mike Eala, the father of Alex and Miko, about the state of the two tennisters overseas.

"[The] kids were pulled out of tournaments last March amid the pandemic. Miko from a Grade 2 ITF tournament in Santo Domingo, Domincan Republic where he was set to play [in the] quarterfinals and Alex from Monastir, Tunisia," the Eala patriarch told Philstar.com thru Whatsapp.

"They're both back in Spain and have been on lockdown since March 17," he added.

Alex's tournament in Tunisia was supposedly the prospect's second career pro tourney. It comes after Alex advanced into the second round in her pro debut.

She also recently became the first Filipina to ever win a grand slam after ruling the Australian Open Girls Doubles Tournament with Indon partner Priska Nugroho.

However, with the pandemic, the 14-year-old's rise to the pros is now put on hold.

Recently, the local government has allowed students in RNA to get back on training in the courts after three weeks of only getting in fitness training inside their premises.

Mike lauded the diligent response of the RNA with regards to the safety of their students, citing their promptness in implementing measures to stop the spread of the virus.

"The RN has acted swiftly and decisively tackling the crisis head on. They've had coaches, kitchen and cleaning staff to stay-in at the academy facilities. No one is allowed in or out of the academy," he said.

Manacor, the small town where RNA is located, also does not have any cases of the coronavirus.

But the whole country of Spain has seen about 174,000 cases across the country with more than 18,000 dead.

