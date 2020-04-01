UAAP
A countdown clock shows the adjusted time remaining for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games outside Tokyo station, in Tokyo on March 30, 2020. The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will open on July 23, 2021, organisers said on March 30, announcing the new date after the Games were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Philip Fong/AFP
Olympic countdown resets after Games postponement
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 2:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — The main countdown clock for the Tokyo Olympics has been reset following the postponement of the Summer Games due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the unprecedented move that marked the first postponement of the Games in peace time, the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games have been pushed back a year due to the virus threat.

The clock, erected in front of Tokyo Station, now shows 478 days remaining before the opening ceremony is held.

The Summer Games will begin on July 23, 2021 and will run until August 8 of that year.

The Paralympic Games will then follow from August 24 to September 5 the same year.

Organizers said that the games will still be called "Tokyo 2020" despite being held in 2021.

The International Olympic Committee was pressured into delaying the games due to the coronavirus pandemic after a number of nations spoke out on boycotting the games should they push through as scheduled.

