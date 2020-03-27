UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Miguel Tabuena
File
Golfer Miguel Tabuena: 'Saving lives more than swinging in Olympics’
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 6:05pm

ANILA, Philippines – While he admits that the Tokyo Olympics’ postponement was an unfortunate development for sports, including golf, two-time Philippine Open champion Miguel Tabuena maintains that pushing back the Games for another year is the least of all his worries.

That includes his chance for another crack at an Olympic stint.

For him, what matters is protecting and saving lives.

“There’s much more to life than golf. Right now, we are doing our part — that is, staying home,” said the former child prodigy.

World health authorities have been advising people to stay at home to help curb the spread of the virus, that has claimed 24,114 lives worldwide.

“As I'm sure other athletes are also feeling, it’s unfortunate that the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed. Having said that, putting everything into perspective, it is the least of our worries now,” he said.

Tabuena is hanging on by a thread in the Olympic qualifying, occupying the last spot at No. 60 before the International Olympic Committee heeded host Tokyo’s proposal to postpone the Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the new schedule expected to create some logistical hurdles for golf and new, drastic preparations for the hopefuls all over the world, Tabuena isn’t a bit worried of his chances for another Olympic campaign.

While a number of athletes, including two fellow Pinoy golfers, had opted to skip the 2016 Rio Games due to Zika virus, Tabuena didn’t back out and even played through pain (right shoulder injury), finishing 53rd in a field of 60.

“It’s a dream come true to represent the country (in the Olympics),” he said then. “I will be more than ready next time.”

That next time would be next year when the Tokyo Games is finally held in summer of 2021 but the postponement, according to Tabuena, should be more of a celebration of the people who have been risking their lives to fight the spread of the disease.

“After all of this, we won’t be thinking about celebrating athletes in the Olympic Games as much as we will be wanting to celebrate the people that risked their lives in the frontlines against COVID-19 — doctors, nurses, hospital staff, scientists, bank tellers, security guards, police officers, grocery and drug store employees, and many more,” he said.

The coronavirus cases have reached 536,477 worldwide with 24,114 deaths while 124,395 have recovered. The Philippines has 707 cases with 45 deaths, including a number of frontliners, while 45 have recovered.

“So whenever the next Olympic Games will be and whether or not I would make the cut, I hope to honor these people and rejoice in the fact that the world would have healed or at least started to heal from this very challenging time,” said Tabuena.

GOLF MIGUEL TABUENA OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson mourns mentor 'Tatay Aric'
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The 26-year-old posted on Instagram a eulogy to the late Del Rosario, sharing photos and videos of him with the veteran ...
Sports
fbfb
Recalling Johnny’s close NBA call
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 27, 2020 - 12:00am
It was in 1997 when Charlotte Hornets foreign consultant and scout Joe Betancourt met with Johnny Abarrientos, his Alaska coach Tim Cone and his adviser Anton Montinola at a suite in the Manila Peninsula Hotel to...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James on playing NBA games behind closed doors: 'There's no joy'
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
In an interview on the Road Trippin podcast, James aired his sentiments on the possibility of closed-door games.
Sports
fbfb
Warriors' Curry hosts informative Q&A on coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The two-time MVP hosted a live question and answer segment with leading immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci about the coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
NBA execs take pay cuts amid season shutdown
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Among the executives to take the pay cuts are NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
Athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 will keep 2021 spots
6 hours ago
Around 57% of the 11,000 scheduled participants for Tokyo had already made sure of taking part when the International Olympic...
Sports
fbfb
9 hours ago
Baseball, ice hockey equipment firms help COVID-19 fight
9 hours ago
Michael Rubin, the billionaire owner of Fanatics, said the company's manufacturing plant in Easton, Pennsylvania, was hoping...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Tim Cone 'broken up' about Aric del Rosario's death
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Del Rosario, who died of cardiac arrest at the age of 80, served as Cone's longtime deputy during his time with the Alaska...
Sports
fbfb
20 hours ago
Del Rosario passes, leaves behind lasting legacy
By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
A pall of gloom descended on Philippine basketball as it lost one of the most revered coaches – Aric del Rosario.
Sports
fbfb
20 hours ago
Diaz disheartened, relieved over postponement
By Dante Navarro | 20 hours ago
She has put virtually everything on hold to ensure an unhampered preparation for a crack at a coveted berth in the Tokyo...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with