"I support the postponement," Nonong Araneta, chef de mission of the Team Philippines, told The STAR yesterday.
Philippines chef-de-mission supports postponement
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - March 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — As the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stepped up its “scenario planning” for the 2020 Games, the head of the Tokyo-bound Philippine delegation feels postponing the July 24-Aug. 9 joust may be the best option amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I support the postponement,” Nonong Araneta, chef de mission of the Team Philippines, told The STAR yesterday.

“All sporting events except the Olympics are being postponed. We have to look after the welfare and safety of the athletes and the fans first.”

 In a statement, the IOC said in full coordination and partnership with organizers, Japanese authorities and Tokyo government, it has begun detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the coming Olympiad.

The IOC said the scenario of postponement is on the table but emphasized that “a cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics would not solve any of the problems or help anybody” and therefore “cancellation is not on the agenda.”

“It’s (postponement) good for the athletes, officials and the entire sports community, including organizers but not cancellation like (what was done during) World War I and II,“ Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said.

Tolentino hopes the 2020 Games, if ever postponed, will still be staged inside the current Olympic year.

“Better if it is still within the year. Sayang kasi (ang) chance natin baka ito na yung first (gold) medal,” he said.

The IOC said it intends to decide within the next four weeks. 

“I think the IOC should take stock of the situation vis a vis the impact on the athletes of whichever way their decision goes. In the end, we will also have to make our own choices when the IOC finally makes a pronouncement on the issue,” said boxing association secretary general Ed Picson.

“At the moment we can only pray that this problem eases and that we all make sensible and appropriate choices,” he added.

 Weightlifting chief Monico Puentevella said the ball is on the Japanese’ court now.

“With this pandemic, everything is possible now. But if you look at the virus statistics, Japan has been able to control the problem so far. Cancellation, postponement, will be disastrous financially for Tokyo,” he said.

 “It’s all up to the Japanese organizers. They are in the best position to know. I’m sure they will not hesitate to decide if this problem does not subside. Guess they are waiting for a miracle but time is running out. Pity the athletes because they prepared four years for this. Let’s all pray,” he added.

 “For me, IOC is intensifying its scenario planning and giving primary consideration to health and safety of all. While there is a COVID-19 pandemic, it is still 4 months away. It maybe that IOC will make another announcement after some time taking into account all concerns and inputs,” said POC sec-gen Edwin Gastanes.

 “Health and safety will always be the principal consideration. Postponement, if feasible, is I think in the table but it will depend on a lot of circumstances,” he added.

