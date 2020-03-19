UAAP
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 6: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball while LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers plays defense on March 6, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / AFP
How to get NBA League Pass for free during season stoppage
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 11:26am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA is giving an assist to all its fans during season stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic with free access to NBA League Pass.

The league announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) it is offering its League Pass service free to all fans until April 22 to allow viewers to watch games from this season.

Filipino fans can redeem this free offer by creating/signing into their NBA account through NBA.com's League Pass page and using the free preview code WATCH30.

After that, you can then access all of the content through the NBA App on your device.

Relive the greatest moments of this year's NBA season as the league combats the effect of the pandemic, along with the rest of the world.

2019-N-COV BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 NBA
