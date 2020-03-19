How to get NBA League Pass for free during season stoppage

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA is giving an assist to all its fans during season stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic with free access to NBA League Pass.

The league announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) it is offering its League Pass service free to all fans until April 22 to allow viewers to watch games from this season.

During the NBA Hiatus, Watch a Free Preview of NBA League Pass



During the NBA Hiatus, Watch a Free Preview of NBA League Pass

Filipino fans can redeem this free offer by creating/signing into their NBA account through NBA.com's League Pass page and using the free preview code WATCH30.

After that, you can then access all of the content through the NBA App on your device.

Relive the greatest moments of this year's NBA season as the league combats the effect of the pandemic, along with the rest of the world.