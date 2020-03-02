UAAP
Philippine Golf Tour launches new, novel season at TCC  
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 1:13pm

MANILA, Philippines – The country's touring pros both in the men’s and ladies ranks brace for another busy season as the Philippine Golf Tour lined up a full calendar of multi-million peso tournaments at the country’s top golf courses.

What makes this year’s edition different from the past is that the men and ladies tour will now be held on the same playdates starting with the ICTSI Summit Point Challenge at Summit Point in Lipa City, Batangas on March 23-28.

“This is done in other tours abroad,” said PGTI general manager Colo Ventosa, referring to the new setup wherein the ladies tournament will be held first then the men’s on the same course.

“But we will still have stand-alone ladies tournaments co-sanctioned by the TLPGA (LPGA of Taiwan),” added Ventosa, while reiterating their commitment to put up more international tournaments for the ladies.

For the first time, the ladies will hold a national pro-am tournament side by side with the men’s on May 14-16 at Splendido Taal Golf Club before the circuit moves to Royal Northwoods in San Rafael, Bulacan for the ICTSI Royal Northwoods Challenge on May 24-29.

The rest of the schedule with be unveiled today.

Also being finalized is the fourth season of PGT Asia, put up in 2017 to provide a new, rewarding venue for foreign campaigners to compete in Asia as well as for the local pros aiming to hone their respective games in preparation for other pro circuits around the world.

The new season, which comes on the heels of a successful decade-long men’s pro circuit put up by ICTSI in 2009, will be launched in brief rites today (Tuesday, March 3) at The Country Club coinciding with the pro-am tournament of the TCC Invitational, the centerpiece tournament of each PGT circuit.

The top 30 players in last year’s PGT Order of Merit ranking make up the cast with a total prize fund of P5 million, the richest outside of the Philippine Open, up for grabs.

Meanwhile, the elite TCC Invitational cast test the dreaded Tom Weiskoph-designed layout once last time today before launching their respective drive for the top P1.5 million purse Tuesday.

Former champions Tony Lascuña and Frankie Miñoza banner the stellar cast in the 72-hole championship put up by ICTSI president/chairman Ricky Razon to honor the memory of his father and ICTSI founder Don Pocholo.

While some former winners have begged off to honor a previous commitment to play in the Malaysian Open also slated this week, the TCC Invitational field remains as talent-laden as ever with reigning Phl Open champ and recent Pradera Verde winner Clyde Mondilla leading the crack roster of challengers.

It includes young guns Ira Alido and Keanu Jahns along with PGT leg winners Jhonnel Ababa, Jay Bayron, Reymon Jaraula, Michael Bibat, Zanieboy Gialon, Jerson Balasabas, Elmer Salvador, Mhark Fernando and Dutch Guido Van der Valk and PGT Asia champions James Ryan Lam, Joenard Rates and Rene Menor.

Completing the cast are Rufino Bayron, NIlo Salahog, Richard Sinfuego, Fidel Concepcion, Rico Depilo, Albin Engino, Ferdie Aunzo, Paul Echavez, Japanese Kei Matsuoka, Gerald Rosales, Spain’s Marcos Pastor, Lexus Keoninh of the US and Art Arbole.

