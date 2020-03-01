UAAP
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 27: CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors on February 27, 2020 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
RON HOSKINS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / AFP
Portland's McCollum avoids autographs due to virus outbreak
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2020 - 10:53am

MANILA, Philippines — Portland Trail Blazers' star CJ McCollum is taking a break from signing autographs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, which has officially hit Oregon in Lake Oswego, prompted McCollum to tweet out a PSA on his official account on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

"Make sure y'all washing y'all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya [sic] mouths when you cough," McCollum tweeted.

He also said he won't be taking any autographs indefinitely as a precaution.

"I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice," he added.

The coronavirus, which has infected over 80,000 people worldwide and claimed the lives of almost 3,000, also affected the sporting world.

Apart from postponement or cancellations of both local and international competitions and travel bans for athletes from select countries, the virus outbreak is also putting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at risk of cancellation.

However, the quadriennial event's organizers said that it is still all systems go as of now.

