UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philracom donates P3.3 million to various social causes
(The Philippine Star) - February 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Racing Commission has donated a total of P3,340,000 to various charities and areas in the country struck by disaster since 2016 through its numerous charity races, with the latest beneficiaries being those displaced victims of Tala Volcano’s eruption.

“As a loyal servant under the Office of the President, the Philracom supports President Duterte’s various social responsibilities,” said Philracom Chairman Andrew Sanchez. “Helping our fellow Filipinos is part of our duty of giving back to the community.”

The Philracom’s latest beneficiaries were aided through the charity race at the San Lazaro Leisure Park on Feb. 2 as requested by the De La Salle Lipa Class 1970 Association.

On the same day, two other charity races were held at the Manila Jockey Club park, the first benefitting the victims of Typhoon Ursula in Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro, requested by the Rotary Club of Calapan Volunteer Group Inc.

The second one, solicited by the Philippine Red Cross-Manila Chapter, was held to raise funds for the urgent needs of people in calamity areas.

On Aug. 25 last year, the Philracom hosted charity races for the earthquake victims of Batanes and Northern Mindanao, helped provide sanctuary for the homeless and wounded street dwellers, and provided funds for the pastoral care and social services scholarship for the children of those that are imprisoned, through the respective efforts of the province of Basco, Batanes, Rotary Club of Manila Bay, AJ Kalinga Foundation and the Philippine Jesuit Prison Service Foundation Inc.  The races were held at the Saddle and Clubs Leisure Park of the Philippine Racing Club Inc.

In 2017, through the Office of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, the Philracom held six charity races at the San Lazaro Leisure Park, the Saddle and Clubs Leisure Park and the Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas  for the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

“The call for humanitarian action is resounding in the face of the Marawi City crisis – displaced families, injured and dead civilians and soldiers and damaged properties,” the Philracom said. “As a response to the devastating conditions created by the crisis in Marawi City, the commission deemed it necessary, reasonable and desirable to sponsor charity races for the benefit of victims of the crisis in Marawi City.”

On Feb. 25, 2016, the Philracom joined forces with the Municipality of Baco, Oriental Mindoro to raise funds for the victims of Typhoon Nona through races held at the Saddle and Clubs.

The charity races were conducted in accordance with the Philracom’s Rating-Based Handicapping System, a result of its affiliation with the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities.

PHILIPPINE RACING COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
All-Star MVP award renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
In an All-Star weekend abound with tributes to the Los Angeles star, the award — which he won a record-tying four...
Sports
fbfb
Sotto relishes NBA All-Star experience
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto tried to savor every moment in an official NBA atmosphere, standing stall among the best young cagers at the start...
Sports
fbfb
'It's a wrap': No more dunk contest for Aaron Gordon after falling short again
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
After falling short 197-198 in the final round against Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday (Sunday Manila time), the Orlando Magic...
Sports
fbfb
Hield bests Booker in 3-point shootout; Jones Jr. is Sultan of Slam in NBA All-Star Saturday
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Both competitions were decided by a one-point difference with the excitement reaching sky high in the basketball festivi...
Sports
fbfb
WATCH: Kai Sotto impresses at NBA's 'Basketball Without Borders' camp
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Held as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend from February 14-16 (February 15-17 Manila time), Sotto displayed a two-way...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Saso settles for 25th; Ardina fades
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso hobbled at the finish and settled for joint 25th with a 72 while Dottie Ardina turned cold after a hot start and...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Japanese shuttlers rule
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Japan waylaid South Korea, 3-0, yesterday to rule the women’s division of the 2020 Badminton Asia Team Championships...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gilas February matches all off?
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The GiIas Pilipinas coaching staff gets ready to select the final roster for Sunday’s FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers away...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pampanga 5, San Juan gain head start
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Reigning champion San Juan-Go For Gold and Pampanga-ADG Group of Companies drew first blood against their respective foes...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Fil-Guamanian eyes strong PLO finish
1 hour ago
Kristin Oberiano gears up for a spirited duel with a slew of local top guns and foreign aces, hopeful but wary of her chances...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with