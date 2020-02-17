Philracom donates P3.3 million to various social causes

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Racing Commission has donated a total of P3,340,000 to various charities and areas in the country struck by disaster since 2016 through its numerous charity races, with the latest beneficiaries being those displaced victims of Tala Volcano’s eruption.

“As a loyal servant under the Office of the President, the Philracom supports President Duterte’s various social responsibilities,” said Philracom Chairman Andrew Sanchez. “Helping our fellow Filipinos is part of our duty of giving back to the community.”

The Philracom’s latest beneficiaries were aided through the charity race at the San Lazaro Leisure Park on Feb. 2 as requested by the De La Salle Lipa Class 1970 Association.

On the same day, two other charity races were held at the Manila Jockey Club park, the first benefitting the victims of Typhoon Ursula in Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro, requested by the Rotary Club of Calapan Volunteer Group Inc.

The second one, solicited by the Philippine Red Cross-Manila Chapter, was held to raise funds for the urgent needs of people in calamity areas.

On Aug. 25 last year, the Philracom hosted charity races for the earthquake victims of Batanes and Northern Mindanao, helped provide sanctuary for the homeless and wounded street dwellers, and provided funds for the pastoral care and social services scholarship for the children of those that are imprisoned, through the respective efforts of the province of Basco, Batanes, Rotary Club of Manila Bay, AJ Kalinga Foundation and the Philippine Jesuit Prison Service Foundation Inc. The races were held at the Saddle and Clubs Leisure Park of the Philippine Racing Club Inc.

In 2017, through the Office of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, the Philracom held six charity races at the San Lazaro Leisure Park, the Saddle and Clubs Leisure Park and the Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas for the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

“The call for humanitarian action is resounding in the face of the Marawi City crisis – displaced families, injured and dead civilians and soldiers and damaged properties,” the Philracom said. “As a response to the devastating conditions created by the crisis in Marawi City, the commission deemed it necessary, reasonable and desirable to sponsor charity races for the benefit of victims of the crisis in Marawi City.”

On Feb. 25, 2016, the Philracom joined forces with the Municipality of Baco, Oriental Mindoro to raise funds for the victims of Typhoon Nona through races held at the Saddle and Clubs.

The charity races were conducted in accordance with the Philracom’s Rating-Based Handicapping System, a result of its affiliation with the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities.