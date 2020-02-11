Ceres tackles Svay Rieng FC

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine titlist Ceres Negros FC guns for a strong start in the AFC Cup as it hosts Cambodian counterpart Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC in tonight’s Group G opener at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Busmen enter the AFC Cup determined to do well after falling short of a historic ticket to the top-flight AFC Champions League (ACL) last month.

“The team is highly motivated to play in the AFC Cup,” said coach Risto Vidakovic, whose side’s ACL dream was dashed by Japan’s Tokyo FC, which caught the last bus to the main draw of Asia’s premier club competition with a 2-0 win last Jan. 28.

Skipper Stephan Schrock, who sat out the ACL Qualifiers’ playoff match with the J-League giants due to suspension, returns to anchor Ceres’ campaign in the second-tier AFC Cup. The Busmen will also welcome back Manny Ott after his stint in Thailand.

“We are ready for the challenge. We have good players and we can still get stronger,” said striker Robert Lopez Mendy.

Tonight’s 7:30 p.m. showdown with the C-League kingpin is the first of three successive home assignments for the reigning Philippines Football League champion.

The Busmen hosts Vietnam’s Than Quang Ninh on Feb. 25 and Indonesia’s champion Bali United on Mar. 11.