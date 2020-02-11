Ginebra keeps rights on Slaughter

MANILA, Philippines — Just because his contract with Barangay Ginebra has lapsed doesn’t mean Greg Slaughter is free to entertain offers from any team other than the Gin Kings should he decide to see action in the coming season instead of going on a sabbatical.

Under PBA rules, a team keeps the rights to a player with an expired contract.

“Nasa Ginebra pa rin ang rights. Hindi siya (Slaughter) pwedeng mag-negotiate sa ibang team. Pero pwede siyang i-trade ng Ginebra,” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said.

He cited the case of Rabeh Al Hussaini, who in 2015 went on an extended leave to attend to personal matters in Kuwait while with Meralco. Back then, the 6-foot-7 Al-Hussaini’s contract with the Bolts lapsed while he was away. Upon his return, he signed a new contract with the Bolts.

“Si Al-Hussaini, nag-Middle East for (almost) two years pero nasa Meralco pa rin yung rights,” said Marcial.

Slaughter last Saturday announced he was taking a break from basketball “to be able to work on myself in all aspects.” His decision came amid rumors of him being on the trading block, with the Gin Kings reportedly eyeing NorthPort’s Christian Standhardinger.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said he plans to sit down with Slaughter.

“I did know Greg was contemplating on taking a break from basketball. We discussed it during our exit meeting immediately following the championship (in the Governors’ Cup), and I hope to discuss it further in the next couple of days,” Cone said yesterday.

The multi-titled mentor admitted there would be a huge hole if Slaughter proceeds with his planned furlough.

“Obviously, his absence in the all-Filipino would be a big blow to the team and his teammates,” said Cone.