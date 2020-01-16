SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Versoza sparks JRU rally vs San Sebastian in NCAA women's volleyball
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2020 - 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Rizal University leaned on Dolly Versoza’s late heroics as it eked out a come-from-behind 22-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8 victory over San Sebastian College on Thursday to launch its bid in the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The pocket-sized, but power-hitting Versoza pumped in a match-best 21 hits, including six in the fifth in final set that she capped with the match-sealing spike as they snared their first win of the year while setting in motion of making it back to the Final Four after a one-year absence.

Versoza, the Lady Bombers’ skipper, also did it all as she helped in defense and made 20 excellent digs out of 33 tries.

And with Versoza spearheading the campaign, the Kalentong-based school has a strong chance of reclaiming a spot in the Final Four since making it that far for the very first time two seasons ago.

Interestingly, Versoza was then a rookie when JRU made that historic run.

“The goal has always been to win and we’re optimistic of our Final Four chances this year,” said JRU coach Mia Tioseco, whose team fought for a Final Four slot a year back but ended up at joint fifth with Lyceum of the Philippines University on 4-5 (win-loss) slates.

In the men’s side, JRU likewise opened up its season with a bang with a 25-14, 27-25, 25-14 triumph over SSC.

June Laxina paced the Bombers with 12 points, including 10 off spikes, while Lester Villaceran, Jr. and Arjay Ausina scattered 11 and 10, respectively.

