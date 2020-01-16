Magis, Builders break standoff

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time champion Judiciary tries to extend its winning run to five games when it battles National Housing Authority today at the start of the quarterfinal round of the eighth UNTV Cup at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Coming off a four-game sweep of the second round that gave them a 6-3 mark, the Judiciary Magis are slightly favored over the Builders in their 4:30 p.m. showdown.

Mentored by former UST hotshot Benneth Palad, the Builders also finished the round with a 6-3 record in the event organized by UNTV president and CEO Daniel Razon.

Clashing in the other game at 3:30 p.m. are Department of Agriculture and PITC with the winner boosting its record to 6-4.

The four teams play a single-round with the top two finishers joining No. 1 and defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines and second-ranked Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Final Four.

AFP and DENR advanced outright to the semis after finishing 1-2 with 8-1 and 7-2 marks, respectively.