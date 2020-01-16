SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Tolomia hopes to provide the offensive spark as Judiciary battles NHA today in the UNTV Cup at the Paco Arena.
Magis, Builders break standoff
(The Philippine Star) - January 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time champion Judiciary tries to extend its winning run to five games when it battles National Housing Authority today at the start of the quarterfinal round of the eighth UNTV Cup at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Coming off a four-game sweep of the second round that gave them a 6-3 mark, the Judiciary Magis are slightly favored over the Builders in their 4:30 p.m. showdown.

Mentored by former UST hotshot Benneth Palad, the Builders also finished the round with a 6-3 record in the event organized by UNTV president and CEO Daniel Razon.

Clashing in the other game at 3:30 p.m. are Department of Agriculture and PITC with the winner boosting its record to 6-4.

The four teams play a single-round with the top two finishers joining No. 1 and defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines and second-ranked Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Final Four.

AFP and DENR advanced outright to the semis after finishing 1-2 with 8-1 and 7-2 marks, respectively.

BENNETH PALAD PITC UNTV CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell 'praying for Philippines' amid Taal Volcano eruption
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Damn this is wild! Praying for the Philippines and everyone effected," he tweeted on his personal Twitter account.
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Clarkson perfect in first 10 games with Jazz
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
In the 10 games since the trade, Clarkson and the Jazz have remained undefeated and are five games away from tying their longest...
Sports
fbfb
Jamie Malonzo, Jaydee Tungcab lead PBA D-League aspirants
8 hours ago
Fil-Am high-flyer Jamie Malonzo and Gilas pool member Jaydee Tungcab banner the list of hopefuls for Monday’s Draft...
Sports
fbfb
Gin Kings pummel Bolts to move on cusp of PBA Governors' Cup title
By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
The Gin Kings zoomed ahead of the limping Bolts and kept their foot on the pedal to seal a runaway 94-72 victory and move...
Sports
fbfb
With or without Almazan Bolts vow to go all out
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Whether or not it’s a full complement Meralco team hitting the floor for Game 4, Barangay Ginebra anticipates another...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
SEAG 3x3 heroes reuniting for OQT?
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
SEA Games 3x3 champs CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Moala Tautaa and Jason Perkins may get a call for another tour of duty with...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Durham Best Import Standhardinger standing tall
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Savoring his new role as NorthPort’s main guy, former San Miguel backup Christian Standhardinger unleashed his full...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pacquiao-McGregor fight a possibility
By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
The camp of Manny Pacquiao is still working on the fighting senator’s return to the boxing ring, with no definite opponent...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
World Gamefowl Expo all set
1 hour ago
The annual World Gamefowl Expo, now on its 10th year, sizzles tomorrow until Sunday at the World Trade Center in Pasay City...
Sports
fbfb
Tigers keep MPBL run going
January 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The Davao Occidental Tigers stretched their winning streak while the Manila Stars and the Basilan Steel bounced back in the Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season last Tuesday at the San Andres Sports Complex.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with