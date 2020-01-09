Resurgent Dwight Howard rumored to make NBA dunk contest return

MANILA, Philippines — Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard may be making a return to the NBA All-Star dunk contest this year.

Winning the contest back in 2008, Howard has been rumoured to compete in the high-flying competition come February.

Per Shams Charania of the Athletic, the NBA has reportedly received the commitment of the three-time participant to "revitalize the energy" in this year's competition.

Superman is back: Lakers center Dwight Howard will participate in the NBA Slam Dunk contest at All-Star Weekend in Chicago, per sources. Story on @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/tox8RX7n3x — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2020

The 34-year-old has had a resurgent season with the Lakers after bouncing from team to team in the last four seasons.

The Lakers had initially signed Howard to a non-guaranteed contract, replacing the injured DeMarcus Cousins.

But with a terrific showing, the Lakers eventually made his contract guaranteed in January.

Howard has averaged 7.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 36 games for the Lakers.