Cardona leaves MPBL's San Juan

MANILA, Philippines – San Juan-Go for Gold will not have one of its leaders moving forward in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season.

The Knights announced Wednesday morning that veteran swingman Mac Cardona has decided to leave the team. The embattled star cited "personal reasons" as the cause for his sudden decision to resign from the squad.

"As we start the year 2020, the San Juan Knights-Go for Gold will move forward without one of our veteran presence in Macmac," the team's statement read.

"He resigned from the team due to personal reasons."

The 38-year-old product of La Salle played in 20 games this season, averaging 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.3 minutes of game time.

Cardona was instrumental during San Juan's conquest in the 2018-19 Datu Season.

Playing for the Knights was the second lease on life for Cardona after figuring in numerous off-court incidents early in 2018.

The Knights currently sit atop the North Division with a 21-3 slate — just half-a-game ahead of Manila.

Up next for the Knights are the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors on January 11 at the Filoil Flying V Center.