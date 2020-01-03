Top 10 hoop stories

In yesterday’s column, we listed the first five of the top 10 local basketball stories of 2019. Here are the next five.

• Player movements in PBA. A key reason why the PBA remains the country’s No. 1 sports entertainment vehicle is its dynamism, reflected in the changing balance of power because of player movements. Some of last year’s examples are the following. Stanley Pringle went from NorthPort to Ginebra while Sol Mercado, Kevin Ferrer and Jervy Cruz transferred from Ginebra to NorthPort. Chris Banchero moved from Alaska to Magnolia, Jared Dillinger transposed from Meralco to Ginebra, Michael Miranda and Jericho Cruz bounced from TNT to NLEX, Marion Magat was shipped from NLEX to TNT, Robbie Herndon and Rodney Brondial switched from Magnolia to Alaska, Raymond Almazan relocated from Rain or Shine to Meralco.

Mo Tautuaa shifted from NorthPort to San Miguel Beer, K. G. Canaleta and Mike Tolomia journeyed from Meralco to Blackwater, Bobby Ray Parks and Mike DiGregorio resettled from Blackwater to TNT, Brian Heruela, Tony Semerad and Don Trollano transplanted from TNT to Blackwater, Allein Maliksi and Toto Jose changed from Blackwater to Meralco, R. R. Garcia was picked up by Phoenix, Abu Tratter moved from Blackwater to Alaska, Carl Bryan Cruz left Alaska for Blackwater, Garvo Lanete shifted from Meralco to NorthPort, Jay Washington was enlisted by TNT, Jerramy King and Russell Escoto transferred from Columbian to NorthPort, Juami Tiongson, Joseph Gabayni and Lervin Flores shifted from NorthPort to Columbian, Maverick Ahanmisi transferred from Rain or Shine to Alaska.

Ping Exciminiano went from Alaska to Rain or Shine, Christian Standhardinger crossed from San Miguel to NorthPort, Jackson Corpuz was dealt to Magnolia by Columbian, Aldrech Ramos went from Magnolia to Columbian and Jake Pascual joined Phoenix from Alaska. Imports came and went as the Commissioner’s Cup brought in 28 reinforcements and the Governors Cup, 21. The only imports who stayed the full course were Prince Ibeh, Terrence Jones and Justin Brownlee in the second conference and Khapri Alston, Allen Durham, Romeo Travis, Brownlee and K. J. McDaniels in the third.

• Letran scores NCAA upset. San Beda roared to 18 straight wins in the eliminations and looked untouchable until the Knights outlasted the Red Lions, 65-64, in Game 1 of the NCAA men’s basketball finals. San Beda took Game 2, 79-76 then Letran clinched it with a pulsating 81-79 decision in the Game 3 decider before 19,876 fans at the MOA Arena. Letran’s win spoiled San Beda’s bid for four consecutive championships. Knights coach Bonnie Tan was backed up by Alfrancis Chua in the campaign and supported by assistants Rensy Bajar, L. A. Tenorio and Jeff Napa.

• Chooks To Go all-out for 3x3 Olympic bid. Bounty Agro Ventures president Ronald Mascarinas is pulling out all the stops to guarantee that the Philippines will be ready for battle in the 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in India this March. With Chooks To Go as the endorsing brand, Mascarinas spared no expense in organizing a season-long 3x3 tournament with three conferences and two world competitions and in providing global platforms for the Philippines to gain valuable ranking points in FIBA’s ladder. From No. 60, the Philippines has jumped to No. 20 in the global standings to make it to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament which allows participation only from the top 24. Chooks To Go has also partnered with the MPBL and will align its 3x3 format with Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s nation-wide league.

• SBP looks forward to 2023 FIBA World Cup. As the Philippines will co-host the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Japan and Indonesia, SBP has moved ahead in forming the first stage of a national pool to train year-round. In the PBA draft last month, SBP relegated the top five picks to the Gilas pool – Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi and Mike Nieto. SBP has also added Thirdy Ravena and Jaydee Tungcab to the pool that will comprise the nucleus of the Gilas squad, reinforced by PBA players, to play Thailand in Manila on Feb. 20 and Indonesia on the road on Feb. 23 in the first window of the FIBA Asia 2021 qualifiers.

• East Asia Super League to break ground. The biggest regional basketball tournament involving four countries with a combined population of two billion will be launched this year. China, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines are expected to join the annual home-and-way battle culminating in a Final Four with a SuperBowl atmosphere. East Asia CEO Matt Beyer is the man behind the successful Summer Super 8 and Terrific 12 competitions in Macau where the Philippines has been a consistent contender. FIBA has granted East Asia a 10-year sanction to operate with the option to extend to another five. A first prize of $1 million awaits the winner of the eight-team league where the Philippines has been offered two slots. Rules will allow two imports for each team playing together and heritage players, including Fil-foreigners, without restrictions. PBA teams TNT, San Miguel Beer and Blackwater played in the Terrific 12 in Macau last year.