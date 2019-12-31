SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Filipino vlogger Mimiyuuuh hung out with the Ateneo Lady Eagles in their holiday celebrations
Twitter/YreneaXIsabel
Vlogger Mimiyuuuh celebrates holidays with Ateneo Lady Eagles
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 31, 2019 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino vlogging sensation Mimiyuuuh was a special guest in a get together of the Ateneo Lady Eagles this holiday season.

Mimiyuuh, who has over two million subscribers on YouTube, joined the Lady Eagles for a party and hung out with the UAAP Season 81 champions.

Taking to Twitter, the social media star expressed joy in getting to spend time with the Katipunan-based squad.

"NAMEET KO BUONG ATENEO LADY EAGLES HUHU!!! MY HEARTUE," the tweet read.

Mimiyuuuh, a graduate of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, also joined in on chanting Ateneo's trademark "One Big Fight" cheer.

Both the Lady Eagles and the vlogger looked like they had a blast in the festivities.

