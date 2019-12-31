Vlogger Mimiyuuuh celebrates holidays with Ateneo Lady Eagles

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino vlogging sensation Mimiyuuuh was a special guest in a get together of the Ateneo Lady Eagles this holiday season.
Mimiyuuh, who has over two million subscribers on YouTube, joined the Lady Eagles for a party and hung out with the UAAP Season 81 champions.
Taking to Twitter, the social media star expressed joy in getting to spend time with the Katipunan-based squad.
NAMEET KO BUONG ATENEO LADY EAGLES HUHU!!! MY HEARTUE ???????????? https://t.co/8TyPr7mz2V— mimiyuuuh (@mimiyuuuh) December 30, 2019
"NAMEET KO BUONG ATENEO LADY EAGLES HUHU!!! MY HEARTUE," the tweet read.
Mimiyuuuh, a graduate of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, also joined in on chanting Ateneo's trademark "One Big Fight" cheer.
One big fiiiiiiiiiiight! @mimiyuuuh pic.twitter.com/0DkOHPZcMf— rvcrz (@rvcrz) December 30, 2019
Both the Lady Eagles and the vlogger looked like they had a blast in the festivities.
