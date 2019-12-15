Christmas Contest winners

We were once more deluged with entries from all over the country and even abroad for our yearly Christmas Contest. Entries came from Guimaras, Albay, Pangasinan, La Union, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga, Bataan, Bohol, Zambales and many more provinces and Malaysia and Switzerland, too.

There were several disqualified entries because of wrong or incomplete answers, over the limit of three sentences in the required essay and lack of personal details (like no age). We were surprised that some entries listed PBA imports Romeo Travis, Dez Wells, Justin Watts, Justin Brownlee, Allen Durham and Michael Qualls as NBA veterans when they never played in the majors. An entry named Onyok Velasco as the last Filipino boxer to bag an Olympic medal but failed to indicate the year he won.

So far, we’ve received cash donations of P101,000 – P50,000 from Chooks To Go (Bounty Agro Ventures president Ronald Mascariñas), P20,000 from businessman/sportsman Hermie Esguerra, P21,000 from Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion and P10,000 from tennis patron Rommie Chan. We’re expecting more cash donations this coming week. We’ve also received product donations from Blackwater CEO Dioceldo Sy, Vita Coco and Robinsons Retail Holdings president Robina Gokongwei-Pe. Donations are coming from PLDT, Smart, San Miguel Corp., Rain Or Shine, Hapee Toothpaste, Peak, NLEX, Meralco, NorthPort, PBA, SBP, ALA Boxing and more. We’ll award the prizes to 30 winners on Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m. outside Starbucks in Molito Alabang.

Here are the winners:

1. Ariel Clarito, 43, Sales Service Manager, Foodcrafters, Inc./Contributing Writer, Fox Sports Asia, Unit 2F, Cluster A, Greenhills Heights Condominium, Pinaglaban, San Juan.

2. John Paul Tanyag, 27. Market Analyst, SEA Games volunteer, 841 Purok 6, Sucat, Muntinlupa.

3. Sharon Agduma Wettlaufer, 38, Secondary Secretary and Consul, Philippine Permanent Mission to the UN and other IOs in Geneva, Chemin de Maisonneuve 12F, Geneva, Switzerland.

4. Hilton Arevalo, 53, Warehouse Supervisor, B9, L11, Kingstown 1 Subdivision, Barrio Bagumbong North, Caloocan City.

5. Lyndeen Deloria, 46, Government Employee, B32, L4, Emilio Jacinto St., New Capitol Estates 1, Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

6. Bob Eruel Chavez, 23, Advertising Staff, Layout Artist, 45A Kappiville Katihan Street, Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa.

7. Carlo Balderas, 41, Coordinator, PR Enterprises Granite and Marble Company, Paranaque.

8. Leonor Fababeir, 48, Kasambahay, 127 K-3rd St., Kamuning, Quezon City.

9. Nicholson Tee, 23, Campus Missionary, 649B Reten St., Sampaloc, Manila.

10. Teodoro Hernando, Jr., Government Employee, 137 K-8th St., East Kamias, Quezon City.

11. Ken Noble, 42, Paralegal Officer, B32, L3, Ph4, Soldiers 4, Molino, Bacoor, Cavite.

12. Ohrelle Gutierrez, 30, Registered Nurse, 34 Purok 3, Remedios, Lubao, Pampanga.

13. Fernando Belo, 69, Pensioner, Purok 4, Upper Bonga, Bacacay, Albay.

14. Gulliver Banares, 35, Mechanical Engineer, OFW Malaysia, c/o Newton Hts. Subdivision, Barangay San Francisco, Binan, Laguna.

15. Luisa Pago, 51, Housewife, 1653 E. F. Agoncillo St., Malate, Manila.

16. Connie Mejilla, 41, Sari-Sari Store Owner, B1, L2, Lupang Pari, San Miguel, Pasig City.

17. Gilbert Alegre, 60, School Transport Driver, 2178 Caliraya St., Holiday Homes 2, Barangay San Antonio, San Pedro, Laguna.

18. Joe Louis Lahom, 27, BPO Employee, Escueta St., Guadalupe Nuevo, Makati.

19. Ar-Jay Mayo, 25, Civil Engineer, Barangay 11, San Fernando, La Union.

20. Romano Obmerga, 39, Physician, 56 Barangay San Pedro, Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

21. Noel Balmes, 58, Businessman, 304 La Residencia de JL, Eureka St., Barangay La Paz, Makati.

22. Michael Gumagay, 37, Mechanical Engineer, Aboitiz Construction Site Office, PCSPC Maritan Tank Farm, Argonaut Highway corner El Kabayo Road, Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Zambales.

23. Rebecca del Rosario, 56, Avon Dealer, 922 Bohol St., Sampaloc, Manila.

24. Philip John Borja, 38, Engineer, 20 Don Manuel St., Barangay Salvacion, Laloma, Quezon City

25. John Ventura, 19, 2nd Year, BSBA BE, Pamantasan Ng Lungsod Ng Maynila, 1785 Franco St., Tondo, Manila.

26. Rafaelito Limjoco, 62, Employee, L. Nueva St., Lian, Batangas.

27. Antonio Valenzuela, 56, DPWH Civil Engineer, 20 Mahabagin St., Teachers Village West, Diliman, Quezon City.

28. Leonardo Aran, 67, Retired Government Employee, Barangay Calumpang, Binangonan, Rizal.

29. Erica Santos, 24, Government Employee, 155 Espino St., Panghulo, Obando, Bulacan.

30. Ronchester Oloresisimo, 30, Freelance Graphic Artist, 405 Arela, Barangay Silangan-Ilaya, Nagcarlan, Laguna.

Congratulations to the 30 winners and Merry Christmas to one and all!