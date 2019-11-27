Cyclists eye minimum 2 golds in SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is looking at scooping up at least two gold medals in cycling’s road race events of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the Praying Hands Monument in Tagaytay City.

National road race team coach Ednalyn Hualda said the Filipinos have a strong chance of delivering the gold in the men’s individual mass start as well as the individual time trial.

All five of the country’s entries in the mass start — Marcelo Felipe, Jonel Carcueva, Ismael Grospe, Junrey Navarra and El Joshua Carino — have a legitimate shot at the gold because of their familiarity with the route, which will be highlighted by ascents in Payapa and Agoncillo.

“I’m sure our opponents will focus on Felipe, Carcueva and Grospe being veteran internationalists,” said Hualda. “That should open the door for Junrey and Joshua, who are both impressive mountain climbers.”

Also with a strong chance at striking gold are Mark John Galedo and Ronald Oranza in the ITT.

“It will really depend on conditioning but we’re confident of our chances considering we’re constantly training, communicating and monitoring all our cyclists’ conditioning,” said Hualda.

Galedo and Oranza will then join forced with many-time Ronda Pilipinas champion Jan Paul Morales and George Oconer in the team trial where a potential gold could emerge for the host nation.

Hualda also has high hopes on Marella Salamat, who is competing in the women’s ITT where she copped a mint in Singapore four years ago.

The cycling event — which also includes BMX where Daniel Caluag is joining, and mountain bike — is slated December 1-10.