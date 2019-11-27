SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Marcelo Felipe
Cyclists eye minimum 2 golds in SEA Games
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2019 - 2:48pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is looking at scooping up at least two gold medals in cycling’s road race events of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the Praying Hands Monument in Tagaytay City.

National road race team coach Ednalyn Hualda said the Filipinos have a strong chance of delivering the gold in the men’s individual mass start as well as the individual time trial.

All five of the country’s entries in the mass start — Marcelo Felipe, Jonel Carcueva, Ismael Grospe, Junrey Navarra and El Joshua Carino — have a legitimate shot at the gold because of their familiarity with the route, which will be highlighted by ascents in Payapa and Agoncillo.

“I’m sure our opponents will focus on Felipe, Carcueva and Grospe being veteran internationalists,” said Hualda. “That should open the door for Junrey and Joshua, who are both impressive mountain climbers.”

Also with a strong chance at striking gold are Mark John Galedo and Ronald Oranza in the ITT.

“It will really depend on conditioning but we’re confident of our chances considering we’re constantly training, communicating and monitoring all our cyclists’ conditioning,” said Hualda.

Galedo and Oranza will then join forced with many-time Ronda Pilipinas champion Jan Paul Morales and George Oconer in the team trial where a potential gold could emerge for the host nation.

Hualda also has high hopes on Marella Salamat, who is competing in the women’s ITT where she copped a mint in Singapore four years ago.

The cycling event — which also includes BMX where Daniel Caluag is joining, and mountain bike — is slated December 1-10.

CYCLING SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Stakes higher for Pinoy beach volley bets
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippines will try to hit two birds with one stone when it sees action in the beach volleyball event of the 30th SEA...
Sports
fb tw
NU's Animam gets own awarding ceremony at NAIA
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
After missing the UAAP women's basketball Finals due to an injury, Jack Danielle Animam was given her own awarding ceremony...
Sports
fb tw
No guarantees Philippines will dominate SEA Games basketball – SBP
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The Philippines may be the region’s undisputed king but Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said sweeping the four gold...
Sports
fb tw
First among Qualls
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Import Michael Qualls and Christian Standhardinger made their PBA debuts with NorthPort against San Miguel Beer in the Governors Cup last Oct. 23, both as mid-conference recruits.
Sports
fb tw
Win or don't eat: Philippines' poverty-driven, world-beating pool stars
By Mikhail Flores | 1 day ago
Pool isn't just a game in the Philippines but a way to make a living, driving a fiercely competitive scene that has produced...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Gilas' Pogoy suffers injury, ruled out for SEA Games 
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
RR Pogoy has been ruled out of the Gilas Pilipinas lineup for the 30th Southeast Asian Games due to a back injury.
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Cyclists eye minimum 2 golds in SEA Games
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Philippines is looking at scooping up at least two gold medals in cycling’s road race events of the 30th Southeast...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Leonard, George lead Clippers in NBA win over Mavericks
2 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, playing together for only the fourth NBA game this season, powered the Los Angeles Clippers...
Sports
fb tw
7 hours ago
Australia appoints 76ers coach Brown for Tokyo Olympics
7 hours ago
The Philadelphia 76ers' Brett Brown was appointed the new coach of Australia's basketball team, replacing Andrej Lemanis as...
Sports
fb tw
17 hours ago
Bukidnon FA bags Luzon Cup overall crown
17 hours ago
The Bukidnon Football Association toppled One La Salle, 2-0, to seize the overall championship of the first Luzon Cup Under...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with