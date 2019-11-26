Philippines bounces back in SEA Games polo, beats Malaysia

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines rebounded from a sorry 8-8.5 loss to Brunei with an 8.5-5 victory over Malaysia to get back into the thick of things in Division A 4-6 Goals in polo competitions in Calatagan, Batangas on Tuesday.

The victory was a big bounceback from what Philippine team manager Jun Juban described as a "heartbreaker" to Brunei Sunday when they also vowed to "play better next time."

They did, venting their frustration on the Malaysians to stay in the medal race in the sport of kings.

The hosts play the Indonesians Thursday.