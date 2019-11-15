Live updates: Ateneo vs UST UAAP Finals Game 1

MANILA, Philippines — It's the Ateneo Blue Eagles against the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball Finals.

After surviving three knockout games against UP and FEU, the Tigers have earned the right to face two-time defending champions Ateneo in a best-of-three Finals series that begins on Saturday.

While Ateneo has had ample time to rest during the stepladder semifinals, UST will need to buck any exhaustion after their grueling stepladder semifinals schedule.

It's system versus mayhem as highly touted collegiate coaches Tab Baldwin and Aldin Ayo go head-to-head.

Will league MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo and hot shooting cagers Renzo Subido and Rhenz Abando turn the tables on the undefeated Eagles?

Or will Thirdy Ravena and Angelo Kouame lead the Eagles back to the top?