No celebrating for UAAP finals-bound Tigers

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Growling Tigers are headed to the UAAP Finals, but Coach Aldin Ayo isn't celebrating anything yet.

After ousting the twice-to-beat UP Fighting Maroons, Ayo and the Tigers now face the tall task of facing the still unbeaten Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Dealing with the high of clinching a Finals berth, Ayo wants his squad to stay sharp.

"Wala pa kaming na-a-achieve," Ayo said.

"Renzo (Subido) was apologizing because nagce-celebrate [sila], sabi ko sa kanya okay lang... Pero I told them to refocus kasi hindi pa tapos eh," he added.

After playing three knockout games in a week, the Tigers have no room for rest with their clash against two-time defending champions Ateneo scheduled on Saturday.

"To be honest we were too focused on UP that we haven't thought about Ateneo... but after our dinner we're going to focus our attention on Ateneo and we have to do it in 48 hours," Ayo said.

Despite a vast improvement to the Tigers' program and heading into the Finals in only his second year as head coach, Ayo isn't settling for a bridesmaid finish.

"Of course we are grateful that we reached this far but this is not our main goal," he said.

Ayo and the Tigers will hope to blemish the immaculate record of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game One of the Finals on Saturday.