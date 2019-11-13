SEA GAMES 2019
Select NBA games to be shown for free on CNN Philippines
(Philstar.com) - November 13, 2019 - 11:45am

MANILA, Philippines – The National Basketball Association on Wednesday announced that select NBA games will be available on national free-to-air channel CNN Philippines.

Beginning Saturday, November 16, CNN Philippines will televise select games and feature highlights across their various news programs including Sports Desk and News Night.

“Weekends just got better with the return of live NBA games on national television through CNN Philippines,” said NBA Philippines Managing Director Carlo Singson.  “Filipino fans now have a choice of watching our games across a variety of platforms including television, computers and mobile devices via social media and NBA League Pass.”

Below is the schedule of NBA games broadcast on CNN Philippines in November.  The broadcast schedule for December will be made available at a later date.

 

DATE

PHT

MATCHUP

Saturday, Nov. 16

11:30 a.m.

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors

Sunday, Nov. 17

8:00 a.m.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers

Saturday, Nov. 23

11:30 a.m.

Houston Rockets @ L.A. Clippers

Sunday, Nov. 24

10:00 a.m.

New Orleans Pelicans @ Utah Jazz

Saturday, Nov. 30

10:00 a.m.

Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns

 

CNN Philippines is available on free-to-air television on Channel 5 for Zamboanga, Channel 8 for Bacolod, Channel 9 for Manila, Cebu and Davao, and Channel 12 for Baguio, while cable subscribers can check with their local providers for more information on channel listing.

 Select 2019-20 NBA regular-season games can also be livestreamed in the Philippines for free on Facebook Watch and Twitter.  Follow NBA Philippines on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest information on the livestreams and broadcast schedules.

