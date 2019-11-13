Select NBA games to be shown for free on CNN Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The National Basketball Association on Wednesday announced that select NBA games will be available on national free-to-air channel CNN Philippines.

Beginning Saturday, November 16, CNN Philippines will televise select games and feature highlights across their various news programs including Sports Desk and News Night.

“Weekends just got better with the return of live NBA games on national television through CNN Philippines,” said NBA Philippines Managing Director Carlo Singson. “Filipino fans now have a choice of watching our games across a variety of platforms including television, computers and mobile devices via social media and NBA League Pass.”

Below is the schedule of NBA games broadcast on CNN Philippines in November. The broadcast schedule for December will be made available at a later date.

DATE PHT MATCHUP Saturday, Nov. 16 11:30 a.m. Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors Sunday, Nov. 17 8:00 a.m. Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers Saturday, Nov. 23 11:30 a.m. Houston Rockets @ L.A. Clippers Sunday, Nov. 24 10:00 a.m. New Orleans Pelicans @ Utah Jazz Saturday, Nov. 30 10:00 a.m. Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns

CNN Philippines is available on free-to-air television on Channel 5 for Zamboanga, Channel 8 for Bacolod, Channel 9 for Manila, Cebu and Davao, and Channel 12 for Baguio, while cable subscribers can check with their local providers for more information on channel listing.

Select 2019-20 NBA regular-season games can also be livestreamed in the Philippines for free on Facebook Watch and Twitter. Follow NBA Philippines on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest information on the livestreams and broadcast schedules.