Alaska's Manuel muscles way to PBA Player of the Week plum

MANILA, Philippines – Despite the trade rumors surrounding him, Vic Manuel still proved to be a trooper and played well enough to help Alaska stay in contention for a playoffs berth in the PBA Governors Cup.

Manuel muscled his way for 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Aces turned back NorthPort Batang Pier, 106-99, to win for the third time in their last four outings.

It was the first back-to-back victory for Alaska under coach Jeff Cariaso as the team continues its rise in the standings with a 3-6 record after losing its first five games in the conference.

The 32-year-old Manuel has a lot to do with that as the forward from Licab, Nueva Ecija has been delivering consistently on both ends of the floor, unmindful of the trade talks involving him.

Manuel's numbers in the win over NorthPort clinched for him the PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week for the period October 28 to November 3.

"The Muscleman" edged rookie teammate Abu Tratter for the weekly honor.

Tratter, who also got his fair share of the votes, finished with 17 points and nine rebounds against the Batang Pier.

Seven other players vied for the weekly honor namely, Kiefer Ravena, Jericho Cruz and Poy Erram of NLEX, rookie Bong Quinto, Chris Newsome, and Raymund Almazan of Meralco, and veteran Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio.