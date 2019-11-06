After title fight, Rene Catalan to focus on SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — Rene Catalan is making a return to the Southeast Games after his title fight in ONE Championship.

Catalan bagged a SEA Games medal in 2005 for Wushu and this time, he hopes to do the same in sambo.

But before he prepares to represent the country, he first has to overcome compatriot Joshua Pacio in the ONE strawweight world championship on Friday.

Juggling the preparation, Catalan says, hasn't been difficult.

"Sa akin yung pinakamabigat na preparation is yung MMA, yung ONE Championship," Catalan said during the ONE: Masters of Fate Open Workout.

"Of course sa training ko sa ONE Championship, kasama na rin yung para sa sambo," he added.

Riding a six-game winning streak in the ONE circle, Catalan hopes to take a championship belt before gunning for the SEA Games medal.

Catalan's Wushu national team career was cut short after being asked to retire to give way to younger athletes.

This time, he is out to prove he still has a lot left in the tank.