PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Rene Catalan hopes to end his 2019 with a SEA Games medal and a ONE World Championship title.
ONE Championship
After title fight, Rene Catalan to focus on SEA Games
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Rene Catalan is making a return to the Southeast Games after his title fight in ONE Championship.

Catalan bagged a SEA Games medal in 2005 for Wushu and this time, he hopes to do the same in sambo.

But before he prepares to represent the country, he first has to overcome compatriot Joshua Pacio in the ONE strawweight world championship on Friday.

Juggling the preparation, Catalan says, hasn't been difficult.

"Sa akin yung pinakamabigat na preparation is yung MMA, yung ONE Championship," Catalan said during the ONE: Masters of Fate Open Workout.

"Of course sa training ko sa ONE Championship, kasama na rin yung para sa sambo," he added.

Riding a six-game winning streak in the ONE circle, Catalan hopes to take a championship belt before gunning for the SEA Games medal.

Catalan's Wushu national team career was cut short after being asked to retire to give way to younger athletes.

This time, he is out to prove he still has a lot left in the tank.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ardina vows to do better next year
10 hours ago
Calling her so-so LPGA season a “temporary setback,” Dottie Ardina vowed to do better next year and regain her...
Sports
Pacquiao suspends MPBL team
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
Upon the instruction of Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League founder Sen. Manny Pacquiao, MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes...
Sports
Brendan expects best Ancajas ever
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 6, 2019 - 12:00am
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons’ son Brendan said the other day the postponement of IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas’ eighth title defense from last Saturday night to Dec. 7 may be a blessing...
Sports
Parks makes TnT ‘so much tougher’
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
TNT KaTropa coach Bong Ravena welcomed the arrival of Rayray Parks, saying the rookie sensation injects more versatility to...
Sports
6-stag Big Event all set Friday
November 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Central Luzon’s top gamefowl breeders face off with Metro Manila’s big-time cockers in the Miggy Big Event 6-Stag Derby Friday at the Pasay City Cockpit.
Sports
Latest
33 minutes ago
Trail Blazers lose Collins for four months after surgery
33 minutes ago
Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins underwent successful surgery on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) to repair his...
Sports
42 minutes ago
Team Lakay optimistic to end year on high in ONE: Masters of Fate
By Luisa Morales | 42 minutes ago
Despite a  difficult streak of losses in different ONE Championship events, Coach Mark Sangiao believes his fighters...
Sports
2 hours ago
Live Updates: UST vs FEU UAAP men's basketball stepladder semis
By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
FEU is riding a three-game winning streak heading into Wednesday's game but the Tigers are hoping to stage another offensive...
Sports
10 hours ago
Donaire underdog in Japan duel
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
The odds are against super WBA bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. to beat regular WBA and IBF unified titleholder Naoya...
Sports
10 hours ago
Union Bell makes it two in a row
10 hours ago
Union Bell cemented its status as one of the fastest-rising young horses on the local racing scene following another masterful...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with