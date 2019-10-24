PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Manny Pacquiao works the mitts with Freddie Roach.
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions
Roach expecting February 2020 return for Pacquiao
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - October 24, 2019 - 11:25am

MANILA, Philippines – Freddie Roach sees Manny Pacquiao back in the boxing ring in February next year.

Speaking recently to Fightthype.com, Pacquiao’s longtime cornerman also mentioned possible opponents for the Filipino icon.

Ironically, unified IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. — who recently figured in a car crash and luckily escaped with only minor injuries — tops Roach’s list.

“Regardless of who they pick he’s going to be ready,” Roach said. “I hope they pick Errol Spence or someone good.”

Spence, who outpointed Shawn Porter last September 28 to unify two major welterweight titles, has been charged with drunken driving and has been assumed to be out of the running for a Pacquiao fight for now.

That leaves Roach to look at former champions Danny Garcia and Mikey Garcia to be Pacquiao’s next dance partner.

“He (Pacquiao) will be back. I believe in February. They’re talking about that but I’m not sure how close they are at getting it. Danny Garcia looks like a good fight,” added Roach.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao is coming off a split-decision victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas last July to become the WBA “super” welterweight champion.    

