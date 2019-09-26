PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Kobe Paras (L) and mom Jackie Forster (R) pose for a photo after the game.
Photo courtesy of Joshua Buenaventura
Family affair: UP's Kobe Paras 'motivated' by mom at courtside
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2019 - 9:14am

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Paras and the UP Fighting Maroons battled it out with the DLSU Green Archers in front of a unusually large Wednesday crowd in the 82nd UAAP men's basketball tourney at the Mall of Asia Arena yesterday.

But for the blue chip recruit, one spectator mattered more than others.

Paras' mother, Jackie Forster, was among the sea of maroon that cheered on the Fighting Maroons.

Her presence during the game gave the UP cager an added boost.

"It's good you know, my mom rarely watches my game so it's just a blessing in disguise so I'm just really happy na I have family watching," Paras said after the game.

"No, I mean it's basketball, I practice this basically every day so it's just motivation," he said when asked if his mother watching made him feel any pressure.

Paras once again had a monster performance for the Fighting Maroons, finishing with 21 points. He is now averaging 19.5 markers a game after playing four matches.

The second-generation Maroon, however, downplayed his individual stats and is instead focused on helping his team.

"Basketball is a team sport. I don't really focus on stats and whatnot so I'm just doing what the coaches want me to do and just trying to play my part for the team," he said.

Paras and the Maroons will face defending champion Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday in a rematch of last season's finals matchup.

