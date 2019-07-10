NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Nicole Tiamzon and the BanKo Perlas Spikers were able to complete a comeback over PacificTown Army in five sets in Game One of the PVL Reinforced Conference Battle for Third on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
BanKo Perlas turns back Army to gain advantage in bronze medal series
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2019 - 5:46pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The BanKo Perlas Spikers staged a ferocious comeback against PacificTown Army to take Game One of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference Battle for Third in five sets, 25-27, 10-25, 27-25, 26-24, 16-14, at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Wednesday.

Perlas battled from two sets down to take the breakthrough victory over Army.

Despite dismal outings in the first two sets, BanKo was able to shift the momentum with a comeback win in the third set.

Riding the momentum from their third-set victory, Perlas kept themselves in the game even when Army took a sizeable lead.

BanKo saved three match points in the fourth and forced the deciding fifth set after a Sue Roces regalo.

With the momentum of the game completely on their side, the Perlas Spikers were able to eke out the win.

It was a crucial error from Honey Royse Tubino that ultimately doomed Army.

Nicole Tiamzon led the way for BanKo with 18 points. Meanwhile, Olena Lymareva-Flink came out with 26.

Tubino also contributed 24 points in the losing effort.

Game Two is on Saturday.

BANKO PERLAS SPIKERS PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'KO'ed' at basketball game
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
During the Monster Energy 50K Charity Challenge, the retired boxer guarded streetball basketball player Larry 'Bone Collector'...
Sports
Federer eyes 100th Wimbledon win, Nadal showdown
8 hours ago
Roger Federer can rack up his 100th win at Wimbledon on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) and set up a blockbuster semifinal...
Sports
Manny Pacquiao in good hands with cutman
By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
There’s a new man on the block in Manny Pacquiao’s team and he’s called the crime-fighting cutman. Mike...
Sports
Silver sees free agency changes after NBA star shifts
4 hours ago
NBA free agency rules need to be revised after a wild week of deals saw superstar talent shifts and player trade demands,...
Sports
Serena 'saw therapist' after US Open meltdown, apologizes to Osaka
3 hours ago
Serena Williams revealed that she consulted a therapist after her infamous 2018 US Open final meltdown in which her bitter...
Sports
Latest
3 hours ago
WATCH: Manny Pacquiao meets 'Little Pacquiao' in LA
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Jonah Villamil, a young boy known as "Little Pacquiao" to his family, paid his idol a visit in California after fighting a...
Sports
5 hours ago
Pacquiao to hold media workout in Los Angeles
By Dino Maragay | 5 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao and the rest of his team will open the doors of the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles for his media workout, just...
Sports
6 hours ago
Orphan goes from sniffing 'Rugby' glue to playing for Philippines
By Joshua Melvin | 6 hours ago
Long before Lito Ramirez was one of the Philippines' first homegrown rugby stars he was a six-year-old orphan addicted to...
Sports
6 hours ago
Blazers, Altas squeak past foes in Day 2 of NCAA 95
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The second day of 95th NCAA seniors basketball tournament was certainly not wanting in drama and nailbiters.
Sports
9 hours ago
Thurman has appetite for destruction of 'legend' Pacquiao
9 hours ago
Keith Thurman warned he is targeting the destruction of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao when the two welterweights face...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with