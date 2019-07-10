BanKo Perlas turns back Army to gain advantage in bronze medal series

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The BanKo Perlas Spikers staged a ferocious comeback against PacificTown Army to take Game One of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference Battle for Third in five sets, 25-27, 10-25, 27-25, 26-24, 16-14, at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Wednesday.

Perlas battled from two sets down to take the breakthrough victory over Army.

Despite dismal outings in the first two sets, BanKo was able to shift the momentum with a comeback win in the third set.

Riding the momentum from their third-set victory, Perlas kept themselves in the game even when Army took a sizeable lead.

BanKo saved three match points in the fourth and forced the deciding fifth set after a Sue Roces regalo.

With the momentum of the game completely on their side, the Perlas Spikers were able to eke out the win.

It was a crucial error from Honey Royse Tubino that ultimately doomed Army.

Nicole Tiamzon led the way for BanKo with 18 points. Meanwhile, Olena Lymareva-Flink came out with 26.

Tubino also contributed 24 points in the losing effort.

Game Two is on Saturday.