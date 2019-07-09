Power PVL finals duel up as Angels, Cool Smashers face off

MANILA, Philippines – It seems only right that the two best teams in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference meet in the finals Wednesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

That is the Petro Gazz Angels and the Creamline Coolsmashers, who finished with identical 9-1 records in the elimination round and who also completed two-match sweeps in the semifinals to set up this clash.

Petro Gazz has been making noises, tugging at the cape of the Coolsmashers, who inherited the throne as the best team in the PVL from the now defunct Pocari Sweat squad.

Creamline, on the other hand, would like to keep this going for a bit more.

Does having the best import guarantee a PVL crown?

When the Pocari Lady Warriors defeated the BaliPure Water Defenders in the Reinforced Finals of Season 1, they had the exciting duo of Krystal Rivers and Michelle Strizak.

In the second season when Creamline finally became a champion, the Best Import Award went to PayMaya’s Tess Rountree rather than the any player from the Creamline duo of Kuttika Kaewpin and Laura Schaudt.

Wilma Salas might be named the Best Import Awardee and she can surely lead Petro Gazz —along with the amazing Janisa Johnson — to the crown.

After Creamline was able to gain revenge on Petro Gazz in the second round for the opening day loss, the Angels responded with a pair of two sweeps to close out the elimination round. Furthermore, they got a bit more contributions from the local crew headed by Jeanette Panaga, Cherry Rose Nunag and finally, Stephanie Mercado.

The Angles need that to battle Creamline’s local crew led by Alyssa Valdez, Michelle Gumabao and Risa Sato.

That is of course, assuming the foreign players cancel each other out.

The game will go to the aggressor and who plays better net and floor defense. That goes without saying, but in the second round battle, Creamline raised the level of their intensity and game and Petro Gazz was unable to match that.

The Angels have made their adjustments. But how they fare too will depend on their setters Djanel Cheng and Chie Saet.



Creamline’s Jia Morado was magnificent during that second round game, and you know that the Angles will be ready for her drop shots.

As good as Morado was, one big key in Creamline’s win or even if they do want to retain their crown — will be the play of middle hitter Aleoscar Blanco. It was her strong play that checked the prolific Salas. Creamline will need her to not only play the same manner, but even better if possible.

The battle won’t just be trying to break down the wall, but also on quick plays and the placement of shots. You really have to work your way around that defense. Whoever is craftier has that edge.

I figure both coaches Arnolfd Laniog of Petro Gazz and Anusorn Bundit of Creamline will go to a shorter rotation with the occasional super sub playing a crucial role. The battle of wits is just as crucial.

For Petro Gazz, I expect Nunag and even Mercado to make an impact.

For the Coolsmashers, hopefully Jema Galanza will get to put some points on the board or Pau Soriano top help out in the middle for spot duty.

This will be a great series with the team winning the first game getting a huge advantage to close this out.