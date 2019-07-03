PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Matthew Wright averaged 30.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in the team's victories over top teams NorthPort and Barangay Ginebra to emerge the unanimous choice as the PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week for the period June 24 to July 1.
Matthew steers Phoenix to 'Wright' path
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 4:58pm

MANILA, Philippines – Thanks to Matthew Wright, Phoenix has suddenly righted its campaign in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

With the 28-year-old Wright producing import-like numbers, the Fuel Masters have won back-to-back games to climb at the .500 mark and stay in contention for a berth in the eight-team playoffs.

Wright averaged 30.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in the team’s victories over top teams NorthPort and Barangay Ginebra to emerge the unanimous choice as the PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week for the period June 24 to July 1.

The Phoenix top gun was the only player who garnered votes out of the seven others who vied for the weekly citation.

The other candidates for the honor were Mark Barroca and Paul Lee of Magnolia, Jericho Cruz of NLEX, Columbian Dyip rookie CJ Perez, and the Barangay Ginebra trio of Stanley Pringle, LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar.

Wright had 28 points, five rebounds, and six assists as the Fuel Masters toppled erstwhile leader NorthPort, 97-87.

But Wright reserved his best against Barangay Ginebra, erupting for 32 points to rally back Phoenix from a 14-point deficit to eke out a 111-103 victory.

The Fil-Canadian gunner scored five points in the final five minutes of the game, none more clutch than the fadeaway jumper he buried with 1:44 left and gave Phoenix a 106-102 lead.

The twin victories evened the Fuel Masters’ record at 4-4 as they climbed in the middle of the standings entering the homestretch of the eliminations. They next face Columbian Dyip on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

