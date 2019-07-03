Dwyane Wade 'welcomes' Jimmy Butler to Heat

MANILA, Philippines — Retired Miami great Dwayne Wade welcomed Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat via a throwback photo of Butler on Instagram on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

Wade posted a photo of Butler in high school on his personal Instagram account.

“Jimmy “no middle name” Butler ||| Welcome to Miami! No you can’t wear number 3 & No you can’t have my locker,” the retired veteran wrote.

The post also included a photo of the two laughing side by side while donning different jerseys.

“I appreciate it big bro. I know number 3 is gonna get retired but I hope my number and locker can get there on day!!” Butler commented on the post.

Wade and Butler were teammates before in Chicago.

Butler officially became a member of the Miami Heat on Sunday after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers. — Gab Alicaya