2 big time derbies all set
(The Philippine Star) - June 24, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pasay City Cockpit, in partnership with Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000, holds two more big time cockfests beginning with the EMB 5-Cock Derby on Friday.

The EMB group of Laguna, supported by veteran llamador Jerald Picazo, will host the event which requires an entry fee of P33,000. Entries must be submitted Thursday.

PCC, managed by sportsman Joey Dy and Patrick Antonio, will also have its 33rd Anniversary 4-Cock Derby on July 5.

Last Friday’s cockfest was dominated by co-champions Ronnel Pasia of Team Sagupaan who used the popular Alabama Sweaters (PBGF Oct. 29 Darasa B-50) and Eric dela Rosa (Pitmasters Cup Sept. 19-Oct. 4).

Meanwhile, the 2019 “early bird” stagfighting season starts at PCC via the Luzon Breeders Cup 9-Stag Derby with over 300 entries for set A on July 12, 19, 22 and 26. Elimination rounds will also be held in various Luzon venues.

