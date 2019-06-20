NU, San Beda collide for Filoil juniors crown

MANILA, Philippines — Nazareth School of National University and San Beda University turned back separate foes to advance to the championship round of the Juniors division of the Filoil Flying v Preseason Cup.

The NU Bullpups took control in the third period to send the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates packing with a 100-87 win in the semifinals at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The San Beda Red Cubs prevailed of the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Junior Altas, 97-82.

NU survived an early barrage of triples from LPU where four straight long bombs were hit by Mark Santos, Jearolan Omandac and Mac Guadaña for a 36-29 lead.

The Bullpups responded with three consecutive lay-ups by Rheinard Jumamoy, Harley Alarcon and Echo Laure to reduce the deficit to one right before the half time break. And just like that, the stacked and loaded NU Bullpups were back in the game.

Drawing firepower throughout their lineup, NU seized control in the third, 75-61, before pulling away in the end for their sixth straight win in the tournament.

Terrence Fortea led five NU in double-digits with 23 points. Carl Tamayo added 19 points, Gerry Abadiano finished with 14, and Janjan Felicilda and Alarcon chipped in 13 and 11, respectively.

Mac Guadaña scored 23 points for LPU while John Barba contributed 18 points and nine boards. Gyle Montaño scored 17 while Omandac fired 12 points, all from triples.

Like NU before them, San Beda broke away in the late second period with points coming from Yukien Andrada, Wilmar Oftana and Justine Sanchez.

Andrada and Sanchez each finished with a double-double with the former posting 19 points and 13 rebounds and the latter tallying 16 points and 13 boards.

The Junior Altas were led by Emman Galman’s 16 markers and 11 caroms. John Escalante added 13 and Yuki Kawamura, 11.

The title game between NU and San Beda will held Sunday at the same venue.