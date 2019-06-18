Analyzing Filoil quarterfinals wins

MANILA, Philippines – Four games.

One blowout (Adamson University over San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 81-61).

One close one (Lyceum of the Philippines University over Centro Escolar University, 76-69).

And two wins that seemed like routs but were pulled out in an incandescent fourth quarter (San Beda University over Far Eastern University, 60-52; and De La Salle University over Colegio De San Juan De Letran, 80-69).

Let’s dissect them.

Adamson-San Sebastian

The Stags were no match with no one in the slot to go up against Lenda Dounga. Jessie Sumoda and JM Calma tried their best but they were both lacking in height, skills to a point, and well, aggressiveness). You can’t win when your big man is taking jumpers and there isn’t anyone to rebound.

The writing is on the wall for San Sebastian for the NCAA season. Even if RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi (the former was injured early in the game while the latter won’t see action until the NCAA), you won’t go far because you need a big man to score and protect that lane. Time to really recruit and develop your bigs.

I find it eyebrow-raising that the NCAA schools tried to justify their removing foreign players by saying their presence retards the growth of local bigs. Duh! Really now. When was the last time San Sebastian had a solid big man? That was when Ian Sangalang was playing. And prior to that….? Can’t remember anyone, eh? Do you go all the way back to Banjo Calpito?

This win underscored Adamson’s depth and talent. Even with the Stags’ Kenneth Villapando putting the clamps on Adamson’s Jerrick Ahanmisi (he even blocked him twice but I have no idea why the former is officially credited with one block), the Soaring Falcons had others contributing.

And Adamson seems to continue their beat when they switch point guards from Jerom Lastimosa to Joem Sabandal. That keeps their offense going.

Lyceum-CEU

Lyceum lost a 17-point lead when Jaycee Marcelino was knocked out of the game with an inadvertent elbow by Malik Diouf broke his nose. And Lyceum almost lost the game as a result. They already are without Mike Nzeusseu (fractured finger) and Jerwin Guinto then they lose Marcelino, who is doubtful for their semifinals match against La Salle.

CEU continued its Cinderella run (including the D-League) when they made the Filoil quarters. But the lack of depth hurt them. And so did a bad call in the end when the ball was clearly in Alvin Baetiong’s hands when the 24-second shot clock buzzer sounded (he made the shot a split second later and it was counted). That gave LPU a five-point lead.

Not to take anything away from LPU — they are a tough and loaded veteran team who are gamers. They will battle shorthanded or not. But in the next round against La Salle, I wonder if it is enough that they are lacking in bigs.

San Beda-FEU

The game can be distilled into three names and one word — Donald Tankoua and the Red Bandana Kids James Kwekuteye and Evan Nelle plus experience. While FEU has some veterans, they can hardly be said to be the best at their positions.

San Beda still has three game changing players in Tankoua, Kwekuteye, and Nelle. Some of the best at their position; all collegiate leagues combined. Having three in key positions — center, shooting guard, and point guard is a tough combo to beat.

Those three put the hurt on a young FEU team whose time will come.

La Salle-Letran

La Salle won because they had players up and down that bench contributing. Letran did not get the usual contributions from their talented bench. Yes, it hurt that Jerrick Balanza did not play. Bonbon Batiller did not play but he hasn’t been sent in all season long. But Balanza could have sparked that team because when their offense was going south, they really needed that creative player to get them going. Ato Ular could be that but am not sure if he is used in that role or even if he is ready for that.

La Salle has a lot of creative players — Encho Serrano, Joaqui Manuel and Joel Cagulangan — hey, all young ones too!

Letran’s strength is its frontline, but what good is that when La Salle is able to shoot at a high percentage and they are running?