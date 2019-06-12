SBP honcho elected Fiba Asia 2nd vice prexy

MANILA, Philippines — Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chief Al Panlilio was elected as Fiba Asia’s second vice president during the body’s general assembly over the weekend in Bengaluru, India.

Panlilio won a seat on the board along with re-elected president Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani, chairman Yao Ming, first vice president Akram Halabi, chairman of finance Abhijit Sarker, and member of gender in minority Xu Lan.

The Filipino exec and the other newly-elected officials will join Fiba Asia secretary general and Fiba executive director-Asia Hagop Khajirian and the six subzones representatives to the board, namely Pan Yu of East Asia, Erick Tohir of Southeast Asia, K. Govindraj of South Asia, Jalal Makrach of West Asia, Dimash Dosanov of Central Asia, and Abdellatif Al Nuaimi of Gulf.

Panlilio expressed appreciation to the board for the privilege and recognition of being voted as second vice president.

“I am looking forward to working even more closely with Hagop and the rest of the FIBA Asia board and hope I can contribute in the further development of basketball not only in Asia but globally, in alignment with FIBA’s objective of making basketball the number one sport in the world,” said Panlilio.

Panlilio and his fellow board members will serve for the term 2019-2023.

FIBA president Horacio Muratore, FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis were present at the Zone Assembly.