Kings, Hotdogs rekindle rivalry in legends duel
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 9, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Long-time rivals Ginebra and Purefoods eye first win when they rekindle their famed Manila Clasico tale in the resumption of the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Faceoff tournament today at the Pasig Sports Center.

Tipoff is at 1:30 p.m. with the Gin Kings and the Hotdogs looking to bounce back from their opening day losses last week in this month-long tournament.

Prior to that, grandslam teams and opening day winners Alaska Milk and San Miguel Beer tussle at 12 p.m. in a duel for the solo lead.

Crowd darling Ginebra was beaten by the Milkmen, 83-90 while the Beermen dealt the Hotdogs an 88-68 beating last Sunday when the charity tourney among retired PBA cagers fired off also at the Pasig Sports Center.

Out to lead Ginebra is Marlou Aquino whose 23 points and 11 rebounds went down the drain in their defeat to Alaska.

Vince Hizon, Pido Jarencio, Bal David, Jayjay Helterbrand, Benny Cheng and EJ Feihl are expected to back up “The Skyscraper.”

Standing on their way will be an equally determined Purefoods team spearheaded by four-time PBA MVP Alvin Patrimonio along with Dwight Lago, Roger Yap, Bonel Balingit, Tony Boy Espinosa, Rommel Adducul, Jerry Codiñera, Dindo Pumaren and Bong Ravena.

In the curtain raiser, backcourt aces from different eras – Johnny Abarrientos and Willie Miller – are tasked to lead the way for the Milkmen.

