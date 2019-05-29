UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Last year’s No. 2 overall pick finally made his highly awaited league debut and in a span of a week, averaging 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 steals in three games – all victories by the fast-starting Elite.
PBA Images
Parks instantly sparks Blackwater, wins weekly plum from PBA scribes
(Philstar.com) - May 29, 2019 - 12:23pm

MANILA, Philippines – Bobby Ray Parks immediately showed his impact with Blackwater by leading the team to three straight victories to jumpstart its PBA Commissioner’s Cup campaign.

Last year’s No. 2 overall pick finally made his highly awaited league debut and in a span of a week, averaging 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 steals in three games – all victories by the fast-starting Elite.

The numbers speak volumes for the talented 26-year-old guard out of National University, who copped his very first PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week honor for the period May 19- 26.

The 6-foot-4 Parks bested NorthPort’s Sean Anthony and Anthony Semerad for the weekly citation as he also submitted a high 37 percent shooting from 3-point range (7 of 19) and 82 percent from the foul line (18 of 22).

The Blackwater rookie suited up in his first PBA game during the conference opener on May 19 against Meralco and quickly made his presence felt by scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds in a 94-91 overtime win.

Five days later, Parks proved his first game was no fluke after taking charge in the extra period as the Elite made it back-to-back wins by turning back defending champion Barangay Ginebra, 108-107.

The son of the late legendary PBA import Bobby Parks scattered a league28 points, including 10 in overtime capped by two three-pointers that allowed the Elite to take control of the game for good.

Parks capped the winning stretch by coming through with 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a 118-110 Blackwater win over Columbian Dyip.

The streak of 20 points or more by Parks in his first three games made him the first rookie in 22 years to achieve the feat or since top pick Andy Seigle did it with Mobiline in 1997, per PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

BLACKWATER BOBBY RAY PARKS PBA PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao warned against traps
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Australian strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said yesterday “super” WBA welterweight champion Keith...
Sports
Philippine women's volley team starts SEAG training June 3
By Voltaire Mendoza | 5 hours ago
Finally, the national women’s volleyball team will be reporting for duty.
Sports
Who did it better? Pacquiao, Thurman show off work on heavy bag
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Thurman and Pacquiao are set to face each other in a welterweight unification fight in Las Vegas.
Sports
Tai Bundit to return as Creamline Cool Smashers coach
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Bundit is set to take his post as head coach when he arrives on Monday.
Sports
UST’s Rondina sets volleyball aside to take teaching units
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Leaving the UAAP with a silver medal and an MVP award to her name, Rondina now sets her sights on a newly discovered passion:...
Sports
Latest
7 minutes ago
Rivero, Paras, Marcelino twins headline Filoil All-Star Game
By Rick Olivares | 7 minutes ago
University of the Philippines stars Ricci Rivero, Kobe Paras and Bright Akhuetie will lead the UAAP selection against the...
Sports
57 minutes ago
Malacanang backs Vargas, Tolentino in POC feud
By Luisa Morales | 57 minutes ago
Last May 27, Vargas led a purge in the POC. He sacked former POC chief Peping Cojuangco and other officials from their...
Sports
1 hour ago
Gilas women cherish lessons from FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup bid
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Filipina cagers finished with a stellar 4-2 record, good enough to move to the quarterfinals where put up a gallant stand...
Sports
3 hours ago
Wilder announces Ortiz rematch
3 hours ago
World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder announced a rematch with Cuba's Luis Ortiz on Tuesday (Wednesday...
Sports
4 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena, Eagles brace for tougher UAAP 82
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After ruling the competition for the past two seasons, Katipunan cager Thirdy Ravena knows it can only be an uphill battle...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with