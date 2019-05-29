UAAP
The Philippine Women's Volleyball Team in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia
File
Philippine women's volley team starts SEAG training June 3
Voltaire Mendoza (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2019 - 8:16am

MANILA, Philippines – Finally, the national women’s volleyball team will be reporting for duty.

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. president Peter Cayco said the women’s squad will start training on June 3 in preparation for the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Cayco said they were supposed to start their build up in the second or third week of May, but they want to give some players a long break following a grueling campaign in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix finals featured Petron and F2 Logistics, where team captain Aby Marano, Dawn Macandili, Mika Reyes, Denden Lazaro, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Frances Molina are all seeing action.

Even national team head coach Shaq Delos Santos was part of the Petron squad and the short break gave him a chance to refresh for the tough battle ahead.

“We will start the training of the women’s team this coming Monday, June 3,” said Cayco.

“The training will be M-W-F and we expect it to intensify as the tournament draws near.”

Cayco said they don’t have problem with the men’s team as it is already training as early as April aside from competing in a regular tournament.

“The schedule of our men’s team is much lighter so they have been training as of last April,” Cayco said.

“On the contrary, the training schedule of our women’s team is behind due to their commitment with their respective clubs,” he said.

“But now, I think we finally go full blast.”

The Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference had formally opened while the PSL All-Filipino Conference unwraps on June 15.

