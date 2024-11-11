^

OPPO Find X8 Series with ColorOS 15 to launch globally

The Philippine Star
November 11, 2024 | 5:30pm
OPPO Find X8 Series with ColorOS 15 to launch globally
OPPO Find X8 is loaded with ultra features.

MANILA, Philippines — Smart device brand OPPO will launch Find X8 Series and ColorOS 15 at a global launch event, set to take place on November 21 in Bali, Indonesia. Debuting the all-new Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, each is set to redefine flagship smartphone excellence in its class.

“Until now, flagship camera phones with ultra-zoom, power, battery life and AI tools have been weighed down by thick, heavy designs, but Find X8 Series changes the game. Find X8 is a thin and light powerhouse with ultra-beating battery life and a periscope zoom. Find X8 Pro takes zoom further, delivering ultra-grade experiences without the bulk. And with ColorOS 15’s smart and smooth experience, Find X8 Series is set to mark an exciting shift for the smartphone industry,” says Pete Lau, SVP and chief product officer at OPPO.

OPPO Find X8 is loaded with ultra features. Fitting an incredibly slim periscope zoom camera into a masterfully balanced, sleek, light design at 7.85mm thin and weighing just 193g.

Immersive yet compact, it combines a 6.59-inch display with an ultra-narrow 1.45mm symmetrical border, keeping its size down while making it a joy to handle and behold. And with its fingerprint-resistant diffuse finish available in Star Grey, Space Black and Shell Pink, Find X8 looks as good as it feels.

Fans of bigger screens, get ready for Find X8 Pro. It puts an ultra-immersive 6.78-inch picture in your palms, showcases quad-curved glass on both sides, and debuts OPPO’s dual-periscope telephoto camera for global markets.

Find X8 Pro is available in Space Black and Pearl White, with each Pearl White device featuring a unique pearlescent pattern—no two are the same—infusing an exclusive quality to the color.

Both Find X8 and Find X8 Pro carry forward the Find X line’s tradition of introducing breakthrough camera innovation, with both featuring OPPO’s latest Hasselblad Master Camera System.

Going the distance, with AI Telescope Zoom, Find X8 Series can reach further than ever before, activating at 10x and beyond. Each can also freeze time in an instant with Lightning Snap, taking up to seven photos every second without compromising on flagship-grade photo processing.

OPPO’s silicon-carbon battery is ultra-beating at 5630mAh for Find X8 and 5910mAh for Find X8 Pro. And with latest-generation MediaTek Dimensity 9400 power, enjoy smooth, cool performance for a full day and beyond.

It takes world-class software to elevate ultra-grade hardware, and ColorOS 15 perfectly complements Find X8 Series. Its seamless visuals, intuitive elements and powerful, time-saving AI tools put everything you need at your fingertips.

 

Stay tuned to learn more about OPPO Find X8 Series and ColorOS 15 at the upcoming global launch.

Editor's Note: This press release for OPPO is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

 

