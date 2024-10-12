SariCycle achieves major milestone at 6-month mark

(From left) Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC) sustainability specialist Johnkarl Manimbo, Basic Environmental Systems and Technologies (BEST) corporate sustainability associate Japhet Bulingit, BEST business development officer Jonalyn Peñas, Quezon City Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department (CCESD) head Andrea Villaroman, APC chief sustainability officer Ernie Carlos, BEST corporate sustainability manager Ceidge Razon, CCESD adaptation division chief Claire Vinarao, CCESD resource efficiency section acting chief Maribel Marquez and APC sustainability executive Kirstoff Buyoc

Ajinomoto, BEST and Quezon City’s LGU share the SariCycle journey from its conception to where it is today

MANILA, Philippines — Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC), together with Basic Environmental Systems and Technologies (BEST) and the Quezon City Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department (QC CCESD), is proud to celebrate the six-month progress of the SariCycle Program.

The groundbreaking initiative has garnered over 600 active participants and has successfully collected more than 4,000 kilograms of single-use plastics (SUPs) since its launch in January 2024.

SariCycle is a joint effort in the field of waste management and sustainability. The program was established to mitigate the increasing problem of plastic waste, focusing on collecting and recycling single-use plastic in smaller communities.

This began in selected locations within Quezon City where there are large numbers of sari-sari stores. The participants, known as SariCyclers, are incentivized with special product bundles from Ajinomoto Philippines. They are also given Environmental Points (EPs) that can be used as cash at participating vendors.

Among the participants are key members of Quezon City’s livelihood programs, including beneficiaries of the “Tindahan ni Mayor Joy” initiative and persons with disabilities (PWD) beneficiaries. The collective effort of these SariCyclers has resulted in significant strides in promoting environmental responsibility and awareness.

During the six-month evaluation meeting held at the QC CCESD office, representatives from APC, BEST and QC CCESD, headed by Andrea Villaroman, were all in attendance to share and update the program’s current achievements and the challenges ahead.

APC chief sustainability officer Ernie Carlos shared how grateful APC is to the community for their unwavering support and emphasized the importance of the collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“The SariCycle Program is testament to the positive and impactful effects we can achieve for the good of our environment when we all work toward a more sustainable future. Indeed, we take inspiration from the communities in Quezon City and our partners at BEST, when it comes to being stewards of the environment,” Carlos said.

To acknowledge the company’s role in this environmental effort, Ajinomoto Philippines was honored at BEST’s 25th anniversary celebration on September 16 at Crowne Plaza Manila.

BEST, a key player in solid waste management in the Philippines, shared how proud they are to have worked with APC, and its dedication to environmental sustainability and awarded the company a plaque of appreciation for its active role in the SariCycle Program.

APC sustainability executive Kirstoff Buyoc accepted the award for Ajinomoto Philippines. He also served as co-presenter for the recognition given to the top-performing SariCyclers during the event.

Also in attendance at the anniversary celebration were key leaders in the Circular Economy movement, including Sen. Cynthia Villar, the principal author of the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) Law.

The event highlighted the importance of the collaboration of the public and private sectors in winning sustainability initiatives and making things happen for the sake of the environment.

Ajinomoto Philippines remains committed to promoting responsible consumption and environmental stewardship through its ongoing initiatives. APC will continue to lead their projects with a positive outlook, looking forward to expanding the SariCycle Program—to work closely with their partners to build a more sustainable future for all, true to their commitment in advocating the “Eat Well, Live Well” lifestyle.

To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.

Editor's Note: This press release for Ajinomoto is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.