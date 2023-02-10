Valentineâ€™s pizza date that wonâ€™t break the bank: Greenwich drops an Overloaded Date Bundle for only P575!

Valentine’s pizza date that won’t break the bank: Greenwich drops an Overloaded Date Bundle for only P575!

MANILA, Philippines — Who says you need to spend a lot for that perfect date on Valentine’s Day? With Greenwich’s limited-time offer Overload Valentine’s Bundle, you can have that dreamy, cheesy date with an equally cheesy, delicious meal for two—for only P575!

The Overload Valentine’s Bundle includes Greenwich’s bestseller, the Hawaiian Overload®, with sweet pineapples, ham, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar. It also comes with all-time pasta favorite, Lasagna Supreme®, which has beefy filling, saucy layers, and creamy cheese; and is perfectly paired with Crunchy Chicken, served crispy and juicy with gravy.

“Filipinos love to celebrate love in all forms. And this Valentine’s Day, we are giving them the perfect food pairing to make their date night cheesier than ever. Whether celebrating alone, or with your partner, or barkada, our Overload Valentine’s Bundle will set that fun, lovin’ mood with mouthwatering food that won’t break the bank,” said Ali De Torres, Greenwich’s head of marketing.

Greenwich has more love to give, as a free Greenwich Overload Rewards Card awaits those who will order online, via www.GreenwichDelivery.com, with free delivery, more savings and rewards to boot.

The card also gives you exclusive offers and perks such as month-long free birthday treats! Sweet, isn’t it?

So, what are you waiting for? Plan that date and get the Overload Valentine’s Bundle now. Only available for the whole month of February.

To get updates and more information about Greenwich bundles, dial #5-55-55 or message Greenwich Barkada on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.