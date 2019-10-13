YouTube famous
Ida Anita Q. Del Mundo (The Philippine Star) - October 13, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In a virtual world of millions of voices, faces and names, 12 Filipinos have been recognized as YouTube NextUp winners – content creators who YouTube itself believes are the next big channels on the global platform.

These up-and-coming creators have YouTube channels with between 10,000 to 99,000 subscribers… and counting.

The NextUp program is held by YouTube all over the world, including in Korea, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, the US and the UK.

Now on its third edition in the Philippines, winners are hoping to reach the tipping point to take their channels to the next level.

As NextUp Class of 2019, winners received some P100,000 worth of gear – including laptops, lights and sound equipment, cameras and more – to help improve their production value; the chance to use sets at the YouTube Pop-up Space with a full camera crew at their disposal; and personalized guidance from YouTube representatives as well as mentorship from industry professionals. The head mentor was filmmaker Blake Sarion of Sarion Films, together with Lou Gokian, William Capistrano and me, who worked closely with the winners during a five-day creator camp.

Diversity was the buzzword throughout the creator camp as the 12 winners represented very unique individuals who show their different perspectives through their YouTube channels.

Some of the more well-known winners include showbiz personality Nadia Montenegro, who hosts her own YouTube cooking show Cucina ni Nadia. On the last day of the camp, she related how difficult it was to reinvent herself at her age, but being part of YouTube NextUp affirmed that she was in the right place.

Anyone who is familiar with the local indie music scene knows Reese Lansangan, but she is now looking to grow her YouTube channel which showcases her highly imaginative music videos. Being part of YouTube NextUp is extra special for Reese since she applied for the first edition of the program, but did not get in.

Joining Reese is fellow musician Caleb Santos. Though he has already had his taste of fame as part of the boyband XLR8, which was active from 2010-2012, just like Nadia, he has recast himself through his YouTube channel as a singer-songwriter.

Bursting with Gen Z energy, Raya Maurelle hosts her own lifestyle channel where she gives advice on how to survive college. Also giving school advice, Lex in Motion, whose channel is fully animated, shares tips for surviving law school – with deadpan humor.

Lifestlye bloggers include the entertaining and bubbly Charlotte F.; Rea Ninja, a Cebuana who focuses on call center agent life; and flight attendant Aileene who has become known for her healthy lifestyle and Keto diet tips. Aileene was particularly excited – and anxious – to be part of the NextUp camp since she was already a subscriber of many of her fellow winners and never considered herself to be at par with them. The creator camp gave her more confidence and affirmation.

Interestingly, there was a good range of niche content represented in the NextUp winner’s line up. Millennial poultry farmer from Bicol Dwight Tamayo’s channel aims to encourage young people like him to go into farming, which can be a lucrative – and even cool – business.

Cycling enthusiast Mark More brings viewers along on his adventures on the trail. Kuys Kiko is a unique beauty guru who wants men to realize that they too can gain confidence from being well groomed or even putting on a bit of make-up.

The creator with the highest number of subscribers is Chief MAKOi, who breached 100,000 right before the NextUp camp. Chief MAKOi is a maritime chief engineer who takes viewers aboard his ship to experience the pleasures and perils of life at sea.

“Every year, we see more and more creators joining the contest from outside Manila representing various languages, topics and passion points. This proves that anyone can make it on YouTube,” said YouTube APAC creator and artist development head Marc Lefkowitz at the launch of the NextUp camp.

“YouTube’s growth in the Philippines has been exciting and we are committed to sustaining this momentum through initiatives like NextUp,” said YouTube Southeast Asia director of content partnerships Vishal Sarin.

“We strive to help current and aspiring Filipino creators to hone their talents and skills, and enable them to create meaningful content on YouTube.”

Lefkowitz agreed, “We hope that this trend will continue to further signify that YouTube is truly a home for every creator.”

With their arsenal of new skills and gear, the YouTube NextUp winners are sure to continue delivering unique content that represents diverse stories across the country. Don’t forget to like and subscribe!

YOUTUBE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
YouTube famous
By Ida Anita Q. Del Mundo | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
In a virtual world of millions of voices, faces and names, 12 Filipinos have been recognized as YouTube NextUp winners – content creators who YouTube itself believes are the next big channels on the global...
Starweek Magazine
Bingeing in Tsukiji
By Chit U. Juan | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
I could eat here every single day. Tsukiji Fish market is more than just fish now. The food stalls have expanded to include Japan favorites like wagyu beef and even the Japanese way of making omelets.
Starweek Magazine
Modern methods towards achieving rice self-sufficiency
28 days ago
Despite the estimation of the World Bank that the Philippines has 18.2 percent arable land, well above the global average...
Starweek Magazine
Exotic flavors
By Lydia D. Castillo | October 6, 2019 - 12:00am
An adventurous dish, I added ulang to a very European recipe of veal in white sauce. The flavors combine very well.
Starweek Magazine
Winning with interdependence
By Kelly Austria | 21 days ago
Nearly six years after Tacloban made headlines for the devastation it went through under Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), the...
Starweek Magazine
Latest
7 days ago
Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos: Real heroes among us
By Warlou Joyce Antonio | 7 days ago
In times of both unrest and jubilation, people are inclined to look to others for inspiration. One need not look far. Modern-day...
Starweek Magazine
7 days ago
A chef for the earth
By Pia Lee-Brago | 7 days ago
A Filipina chef won a prestigious United Nations award for boosting farmers’ income through climate-resilient coco...
Starweek Magazine
20 days ago
Creative Spaces The CCP Celebrates its Golden Year
By Ida Anita Q. Del Mundo | 20 days ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) started out in controversy as an elitist institution. Half a century ago it was...
Starweek Magazine
28 days ago
Ayala Foundation receives social value certificate
28 days ago
Ayala Foundation, the social development arm of the Ayala group, strengthens its commitment to driving social value in its...
Starweek Magazine
28 days ago
Honda Foundation Inc. partners with Pawikan Conservation Center
28 days ago
Honda Foundation, Inc., the CSR arm of the Honda Group of Companies, recently partnered with the Pawikan Conservation Center...
Starweek Magazine
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with