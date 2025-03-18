The new â€˜proposalâ€™ place in town glows like a diamond

The new ‘proposal’ place in town glows like a diamond

The new Pasig River Esplanade is a popular spot for marriage proposals, according to President Marcos.

There’s a new place in town that has a ring to it — the picturesque esplanade of the Pasig River. At night, it glows like a diamond with a myriad of wrought-iron lampposts illuminating the river. The Binondo-Intramuros Bridge serves as a focal point in the background.

And, according to no less than President Marcos, who inaugurated Phase 3 of “Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli,” recently, the esplanade has become a favorite spot for wedding proposals.

“Balitang-balita na ang dami talagang nagpo-propose dahil napaka-romantic daw ng venue,” President Marcos, deviating from his prepared speech, said during the inauguration, which was also attended by First Lady Liza Marcos and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Jerry Acuzar.

The winding red-tiled esplanade along the Manila’s main artery, lined by curvy balusters and graceful lampposts, evokes memories of the Seine in Paris and the Vltava in Prague, even if the lampposts are reproductions. Eventually, they will grow old anyway. The esplanade stretches from Jones Bridge to near the end of the Manila Post Office. The Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is another attraction along the way.

Photo by joanne rae ramirez The Binondo-Intramuros Bridge glows in the dark.

“When I walked along, Secretary Jerry pushed out all kinds of statistics – 500,000 came for Chinese New Year. Daily, so many people come and they enjoy the palisade, they enjoy the walkway,” the President continued. “The only statistic that I’ve been looking for that no one can tell me, is, how many people have proposed in the walkway and have become betrothed or have eventually gotten married.”

“I was happy and a little surprised to know that the esplanade has become an instant hit among Gen Zs and some Gen Alphas who use it as a backdrop for IG stories and for TikTok,” he added. He quipped that he himself would post a photo of the esplanade on his official Facebook page.

“Our mission is simple but it is difficult: to bring back the river to its pristine state and make it a vibrant waterway once again for life, for culture, and for mobility,” said the President, who virtually grew up with the Pasig River as his view.

Phase 3 will create 2,000 square meters of open space by closing the previously divided Plaza Mexico road. The inauguration of Phase 3 took place at Plaza Mexico, Riverside Drive in Intramuros. Officials of the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development, led by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), were present.

The President said the First Lady oversees the progress of the project.

“This will create a safer, more beautiful, and expansive area for public events, for gatherings, and for leisurely walks. More than a development project, it symbolizes unity— honoring our past while embracing progress,” he said.

Phase 1, inaugurated last year, is a 500-meter esplanade showcase area behind the Manila Central Post Office. Phase 2, the extended esplanade showcase area towards Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, was launched in June 2024.

Phase 3, or the West Showcase Area, connects Fort Santiago and the existing Pasig River Esplanade, featuring the beautification of Plaza Mexico, the construction of the Maestranza boardwalk, and the rehabilitation of Fort Santiago.

Plaza Mexico’s beautification involves the construction of a 2,000-square-meter open activity area, an amphitheater, and ornamental landscaping. The Maestranza boardwalk features a 16-meter wide, 240-meter-long walkway for pedestrians and cyclists.

Even in the summer, or especially in the summer, it makes for a breezy, leisurely stroll — and an “I do.”

When I attended the inauguration of the esplanade, I had just come from a symphony of a Japanese lunch at Yakumi in Solaire, with Michelin-starred chef Jun Yukimura conducting the nine-course lunch. The lunch’s high notes included Chef Yukimura’s signature creations, including Hokkaido uni with Ise lobster jelly, cold soba noodles with bottarga powder, and wagyu shabu-shabu with sansho pepper flower.

Chef Yukimura at Yakumi was part of Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s “The Art of Gastronomy” series celebrating its 12th anniversary. The series featured three Michelin-starred chefs who demonstrated their exceptional culinary skills until March 16, offering guests the chance to savor exquisite creations at Solaire’s signature restaurants, including Yakumi, Waterside, and Finestra.

Renowned for his innovative approach to Kyoto cuisine, chef Jun Yukimura, the owner of the three-Michelin-starred Azabu Yukimura, brought his mastery of the tradition to Yakumi on the first anniversary week with a bespoke nine-course Kaiseki dinner menu. Each dish was carefully complemented by premium sakes and expertly crafted cocktails from award-winning mixologist Shingo Gokan, enhancing the dining experience.

“For the past three years, we’ve had the privilege of bringing the world’s best chefs to celebrate our anniversary. Beyond offering exceptional service and unparalleled dining experiences, we also prioritize convenience by bringing Michelin-starred chefs closer to our guests. This allows the Filipino audience to witness firsthand how these culinary masters craft their menus and share their unique flavors, influenced by diverse cultural inspirations,” said Sebastian Kellerhoff, vice president for culinary of Solaire.

Chef Yulimura’s multi-course lunch was art and nourishment combined.

