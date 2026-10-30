The Great Divide

Give back to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s. — Mark 12:17

In a classic Peanuts comic strip, Linus’ friend berates him for his belief in the Great Pumpkin. Walking away dejectedly, Linus says, “There are three things I have learned never to discuss with people . . . religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin!”

The Great Pumpkin existed only in Linus’ head, but the other two topics are oh-so-real—dividing nations, families, and friends. The problem occurred in Jesus’ day as well. The Pharisees were deeply religious and tried to follow the Old Testament law to the letter. The Herodians were more political, yet both groups wanted to see the Jewish people freed from Roman oppression. Jesus didn’t seem to share their goals. So they approached Him with a politically charged question: should the people pay taxes to Caesar (Mark 12:14–15)? If Jesus said yes, the people would resent Him. If He said no, the Romans could arrest Him for insurrection.

Jesus asked for a coin. “Whose image is this?” He asked (v. 16). Everyone knew it was Caesar’s. Jesus’ words resonate today: “Give back to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s” (v. 17). His priorities in order, Jesus avoided their trap.

Jesus came to do His Father’s will. Following His lead, we too can seek God and His kingdom above all else, directing the focus away from all the dissension and toward the one who is the Truth. — Tim Gustafson

What divisive issues trouble you? How might keeping your eyes on Jesus help guide your conversations today?

Father, I need Your wisdom and guidance for all my interactions.