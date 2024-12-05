Discover a hidden flame

Writers and public relations people often work together and are in touch when in work mode. It is, indeed, a blessing when strong bonds of friendship are formed and people from these two worlds just jive and get along so well.

Some writers from The Philippine STAR, together with Lifestyle editor Millet Mananquil, got together high above Makati’s skyline, at Discovery Primea’s Flame Restaurant, as Toni Gregory invited us to celebrate the birthdays of two other stalwarts of the Philippine PR world — Edd Fuentes and Joy Buensalido.

Toni wanted us to see the type of excellent food Discovery executive chef Luis Chikiamko prepares in this underrated restaurant. Flame brings a spark with its dishes as some are cooked or finished in a Josper charcoal oven — a legendary Spanish oven created in 1969 that can give such high heat that meat can be cooked in a shorter time than usual while locking in the juices. Temperature inside the chamber can reach 350 degrees centigrade, with the cooking process taking only from three to 10 minutes.

PEPPER TEEHANKEE Crab Gribiche

Flame is neither exactly fine dining nor is it exactly casual. I love the fact that it is sophisticated yet playful. They offer an a la carte and seasonal tasting menu for lunch or dinner. Flame also has a roof deck with a view of the city, serving cocktails and light snacks. This is a perfect place for afternoon coffee or sundown/pre-dinner cocktails. I sometimes go here with friends for a nightcap after dinner.

The birthday celebrators Joy Buensalido and Edd Fuentes

Luis prepared a special lunch which anyone can request for a special occasion. We started with a refreshing and light Crab Gribiche with compressed watermelon, followed by Seared scallops styled as a black pepper cauliflower chawanmushi with green peas and jamon Serrano. Two mains were served — pan-seared Chilean sea bass with sundried tomato pesto, fennel, crispy chickpeas, and chorizo cappuccino; and US beef tenderloin with foie gras, Napa cabbage, potato fondant, cèpe purée, black garlic, mushrooms, and beef jus. Both were small dishes as Luis wanted the diner not to be too full with two dishes. The size was perfect and the dishes were executed really well. Dessert was the delectable “Chocolate” — Gianduja cake with berries and compote, hazelnut praline, and salted caramel.

Discovery hospitality is well known throughout their properties and Discovery Primea’s general manager David Pardo de Ayala, who has been the driving force behind the operations of the serviced residences, dropped by with Nikki Javan of the communications department to greet the birthday celebrators and make sure everyone enjoyed the meal.

Flame at Discovery Primea is also known to have collaborations with chefs every now and then for special dinners. Do check out this hidden gem in the heart of Makati and enjoy the wonderful dishes of Luis Chikiamko.

* * *

Flame is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For inquiries and reservations, call +63 2 7955 8888 or e-mail [email protected].

