How to become The World's Greatest Chef

Le Petit Chef Manila says bienvenue or welcome to a new venue, a new menu, and a new show in this culinary theater concept’s newest installment, which opened to the public recently and will be available daily at The Gallery located on the lobby level of the hotel with two dinner shows per day, the first show being at 6 p.m. and second show at 8:30 p.m.

The smallest chef in the world is on its third installment, entitled “How To Become The World’s Greatest Chef.” The comical chef takes on the role of maestro as he teaches guests the ways to become a culinary great. The food is probably the best I’ve had since the first installment. Everything was tender and juicy and, more importantly, nothing was overcooked! The graphics projected were as good as the last two installments, and this experience will delight both kids and adults.

The experience takes diners through five different courses, each one more interactive, as the flow moves forward, from embracing the importance of a single ingredient to learning the abstract art of plating and ending with a creative dessert exercise where the diner will assemble their own dessert.

The excellent dishes are prepared by the team of Grand Hyatt Manila executive chef Mark Hagan and pastry chef Nicolas Vergnole.

The third-installment story is made even more interesting with not only food topics that are educational (like the history of the tomato) and inspiring (how the pizza Margherita was created), but also discussing art and artists through the years that have inspired this tiny chef to creatively plate his dishes.

Guests can choose the Le Grand Suite Stay and Dine Experience priced at P32,888 net for two, which includes an overnight stay in a Grand Suite and daily breakfast at The Grand Kitchen, a Le Grand Chef Menu for two, access to the Grand Club Lounge, and a special welcome amenity upon arrival.

Those who wish to only dine can opt for the Le Grand Chef Menu priced at P7,500 net per person and a Le Petit Chef Kids Menu priced at P4,000 net per person.

* * *

For inquiries, call +632 8838 1234 or email [email protected]. Guests may book through the official Le Petit Chef Manila link to secure their table reservations.

For updates on its latest promotions, follow @lepetitchefmanila and @grandhyattmanilaph on Instagram and GrandHyattManilaPh on Facebook.

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.