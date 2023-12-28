Philippine Pavilion to showcase local design at Maison and Objet Paris 2024

Next year, Maison & Objet (meaning Home and Object) marks 30 years of French-inspired excellence in the home décor, design and lifestyle industry. Since 1994, the trade fair has had the ability to provoke fertile international encounters, accelerate the visibility of the brands that join its shows or digital platform, but also a singular instinct to promote the trends that will make the heart of the decoration planet beat. With two annual trade shows for professionals and Paris Design Week, which takes place in September, Maison & Objet is an essential industry barometer. Online and year-round since 2016, MOM (Maison & Objet and More) allows buyers and brands to continue their exchanges, launch new collections, or make contacts beyond physical meetings.

Furniture by Vito Selma

The show will take visitors on a journey to a re-enchanted future, where technology and nature exist in harmony. “Tech Eden” is the theme this year and will be explored throughout 2024 at the Paris fair, in the city’s showrooms, and on the MOM marketplace.

Managing director Mélanie Leroy shares, “Maison & Objet is more attentive than ever to its customers and their needs, positioning itself at the heart of key challenges, now and in the future, by connecting creativity, innovation and eco-responsibility. Our ambition is to illustrate all the opportunities available to the home décor, design and lifestyle sector, and actively support its development. This is reflected in the quality of the program of events for the upcoming edition: the Designer of the Year’s innovative project, the development of a What’s New? space providing concrete responses to the challenges in retail, and the Hospitality Lab, embodying a unique, forward-looking vision of the hybridization of hospitality venues.”

Regarded as one of the major trade events in Europe and the design industry at large, Maison & Objet has been instrumental in bringing premium Philippine-made design and lifestyle products into the European market. With over 6,000 visitors from 147 countries, the trade fair is an ideal avenue for Philippine companies to strengthen their presence in the international design space.

Design Philippines is bringing together 15 companies to showcase Filipino craftsmanship at Maison & Objet 2024. Spearheaded by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the Design Philippines Pavilion promises an immersive showcase of iconic pieces from participating companies, with innovative furniture, lamps and lighting, and visual arts taking center stage.

CITEM executive director Edward Fereira, Ph.D., says, “We look forward to returning to Maison & Objet with a physical country pavilion that exemplifies the dynamic and vibrant local design scene that has emerged from our unique geography, history, and cultural influences. We aim to demonstrate through this participation that Philippine-made products can compete globally in terms of creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation.”

The country pavilion is called “Artipelago” and is curated by Anton Rodriguez Mendoza. The exhibit focuses on functional art, highlighting how Filipino designers transform ordinary furniture and lighting pieces into exceptional art forms.

The exhibit will showcase products from the following companies: JB Woodcraft, Finali Furniture, South Sea Veneer, A. Garcia, Weavemanila, Jireh Forge, Venzon Lighting & Objects, Indigenous, Zarate Manila, Mejore, Aerostone, Nature’s Legacy, Tadeco, and Vito Selma.

CITEM, in partnership with the Office of the First Lady Liza Marcos, is unveiling a new concept at Maison & Objet. The Philippine pavilion will transcend its conventional role, doubling as an immersive art gallery showcasing visual arts along with the display of interior and design products. Aligned with the Office of the First Lady’s commitment to promoting art and design, Artipelago will feature a collection of artworks by Filipino artists Dino Gabito, Marrie Saplad, Pong Bayog, Demi Padua, Jigger Cruz, Manny Garibay, Cedrick Dela Paz, Arnold Lalongisip, Ciron Seneres, Chino Yulo, Mark Copino, Arce, Bryan Teves, and Jana Benitez.

The Philippine participation at Maison & Objet 2024 is also in partnership with the DTI Competitiveness and Innovation Group and supported by the Foreign Trade Services Corps, as well as Philippine embassies and consulates in Europe.

The Philippine pavilion will be covered here in The Philippine STAR, so watch out for it!

* * *

The Philippine Pavilion will be located at Maison & Objet, Hall 6: Today, F92-G91, Parc des expositions Paris Nord Villepinte, from Jan. 18 to 22, 2024. Visit fameplus.com.

PEPPER TEEHANKEE The Murray’s director of Business Development Kay Wong, executive assistant manager- Sales & Marketing Sonny Ang, and director of Communications Mavis Ko

Executives of the Murray Hongkong in Manila

The Murray’s Filipino executive assistant manager-Sales & Marketing Sonny Ang visited Manila together with colleagues Kay Wong, director of Business Development; and Mavis Ko, director of Communications, to present The Murray Hong Kong to Filipinos.

The Murray, Hong Kong is a Niccolo Hotel named a Five-Star Hotel by the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide. The hotel is a high-profile preservation project by British international studio for architecture and integrated design Foster + Partners. The hotel, part of Hong Kong SAR’s Conserving Central initiative, was previously the stand-alone Murray Building, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. The US$ 1 billion contemporary sanctuary features 336 oversized rooms and suites spanning 25 floors. The Murray has a swimming pool and spa, a rooftop bar with breathtaking views of the central business district and the green oasis of Hong Kong Park, a series of signature restaurants and bars, as well as meeting and event spaces.

The Murray is also the first hotel in China and Hong Kong to be listed as “Sharecare Verified Health Security with Forbes Travel Guide” to recognize the hotel’s health security achievement. The Murray is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance, the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together 35 brands with over 500 hotels in 85 countries.

* * *

Details on The Murray, Hong Kong are available at www.niccolohotels.com.

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.