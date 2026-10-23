The Holy Spirit Is Present

I will ask the Father, and he will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever. John 14:16

Making his preflight checks for a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to New York City, a flight attendant noticed a passenger visibly anxious and concerned about flying. He sat in the aisle, held her hand, explained each step of the flight process, and reassured her that she was going to be fine. “When you get on an aircraft, it's not about us, it's about you,” he said. “And if you’re not feeling good, I want to be there to say, ‘Hey, what’s wrong? Is there something I can do?’ ” His caring presence can be a picture of what Jesus said the Holy Spirit would do for believers in Him.

Christ’s death and resurrection and ascension were necessary and beneficial to save people from their sins, but it would also create emotional turbulence and deep sorrow in the disciples’ hearts (John 14:1). So He reassured them that they wouldn’t be left alone to carry out His mission in the world. He would send the Holy Spirit to be with them—an “advocate to help [them] and be with [them] forever” (v. 16). The Spirit would bear witness about Jesus and remind them of all Christ did and said (v. 26). They would be “encouraged by” Him during difficult times (Acts 9:31).

In this life, everyone—including believers in Christ—will experience the turbulence of anxiety, fear, and grief. But He’s promised that, in His absence, the Holy Spirit is present to comfort us. Marvin Williams

What’s been troubling you in your life? How can you seek the comforting presence of the Holy Spirit?

Dear Jesus, thank You for the Spirit’s comfort and counsel.