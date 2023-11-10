All the Light We Can See

The ceremonial lighting of Ayala Avenue is led by (from left) Laurent Lamasuta, president of Ayala Property Management Corp.; Robert Lao, SVP and group head of Ayala Land Estates, also representing MACEA; Mariana Zobel de Ayala, Ayala Land Inc. SVP and Leasing and Hospitality group head; Makati Rep. Luis Campos; Meean Dy, president and CEO of Ayala Land; Makati Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo; Mel Ignacio, Estate head of Makati, Ayala Land Estates; and Dindo Fernando, head of External Affairs of Ayala Land.

I’m in the midst of All the Light We Cannot See, a Netflix mini-series that is a lightbulb amid the darkness from the war in Gaza, only 73 kilometers or about 80 minutes by car from Bethlehem, where Jesus Christ was born.

All the Light We Cannot See is set in the final days of World War II in France, an unspeakably sad time illumined only by hopes of liberation. During this time when bombs are falling all over the ruins, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide. Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, the mini-series sheds light on the sources of illumination even to those who cannot see. I am only halfway through, the girl and the boy haven’t even met yet, but I can say the Little Prince’s arguably most famous quote is already becoming visible to my mind’s eye: “And now here is my secret, a very simple secret: It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”

How lucky we are who can see — and also see beyond what is visible to the eye. I can see why, even in the direst of times — or should I say especially in the direst of times — people light up their homes and hang their parols. Or even why in a country where fir trees and birch trees do not grow, we all believe in the Christmas tree, and lace it with sparkling lights. (Am sorry, coconut trees just won’t do this Season.)

Closeup of the recycled Christmas decor on Ayala Avenue

Our eyes need to see the light, even when it comes with the flick of a switch.

All the malls and hotels are having tree-lighting ceremonies, and last Tuesday, Ayala Avenue sparked Christmas when the 1.9-kilometer strip burst into a thousand and one lights from parols and wreaths. As Chrissy Roa of Ayala Land, Estate and Malls said, the lights on the major artery of the Makati Central Business District “spark the light of Christmas in the city where it happens first.” In fact, the ceremonial lighting of Ayala Avenue is a cherished tradition that dates back to the ‘60s.

For the Christmas season and in celebration of Ayala Land’s 35th anniversary, Makati will be transformed into an “enchanting wonderland, filled with cheer, warmth, and the magic of the holidays,” according to Ayala Land.

Kicking off the festivities was last Wednesday’s ceremonial lighting of Ayala Avenue, with lights and Christmas décor crafted by Zenas Pineda. The decor pays homage to cherished Filipino traditions.

Chrissy Roa also proudly announced that 24 years after the last New Year’s Eve countdown at the corner of Ayala and Makati Avenues, a countdown will take place again this year.

Rustan’s chairman Nedy Tantoco (center), family and friends outside the brightly-lit store window along Ayala Avenue. In photo (from left) are Eddie and Marilou Pineda, the author, Baby Vasquez, Patrick Jacinto, Kenzie, Kathy, Kam and Michael Huang, and Tim Yap.

Rustan’s Department Store, a landmark on Ayala Avenue, jumpstarted the holidays with a countdown dubbed, “Light Up This Christmas with Rustan’s.” For over seven decades, Rustan’s has treasured Christmas as a time of hope, light, love, and peace with the sparkle of lights and evergreen trees; festive tunes and solemn hymns.

Bask in all the light you can see this Christmas in the so-called recovery year of 2023.

I see the light in that!

